Is American capitalism failing?
Many charge that it is. The charge is based on the claim that for the past generation or two while the rich have gotten richer, the incomes of the lower and middle classes have stagnated or fallen.
Is the claim supported by the evidence? Does American capitalism work only for the rich?
Last week the U.S. Census Bureau published its “Income and Poverty in the United States: 2018” report. It contains the most recent data available on American incomes.
Table A-2 of the report is instructive. Table A-2 lists the percentage of U.S. households with before-tax, money incomes, expressed in 2018 dollars, that fall within specified ranges each year from 1967 to 2018.
Now, classifying income ranges as lower, middle and upper incomes is somewhat arbitrary. But let’s classify households with annual incomes below $50,000 as lower income households, between $50,000 and $150,000 as middle income households, and greater than $150,000 as upper income households.
According to the Census report, in 1967, 54 percent of U.S. households had annual incomes — again, expressed in 2018 dollars — less than $50,000. In 1993, 47.1 percent of U.S. households had inflation-adjusted annual incomes less than $50,000. In 2018, 39.9 percent of U.S. households had annual incomes less than $50,000.
In 1967, 43.2 percent of U.S. households had annual inflation-adjusted incomes between $50,000 and $150,000. In 1993, 44.6 percent of U.S. households had inflation-adjusted annual incomes between $50,000 and $150,000. In 2018, 44.6 percent of U.S. households had annual incomes between $50,000 and $150,000.
In 1967, 2.7 percent of U.S. households had annual inflation-adjusted incomes greater than $150,000. In 1993, 8.4 percent of U.S. households had annual inflation-adjusted incomes greater than $150,000. In 2018, 15.5 percent of U.S. households had annual incomes greater than $150,000.
In short, consistently over the past two generations, the percentage of lower income households in the U.S. has shrunk considerably, the percentage of middle income households has increased by a tad, and the percentage of upper income households has jumped.
That is not the mark of an economy that benefits only the rich. That is the mark of an economy that makes the lower and middle classes, as well as the upper class, richer.
Table A-4 of the Census report is also instructive. Table A-4 lists annual household incomes, expressed in 2018 dollars, at selected income percentiles each year from 1967 to 2018.
According to the Census report, income at every percentile increased from 1967 to 1993 and again from 1993 to 2018. The increases over the two generations were substantial.
Between 1967 and 2018, income at the 10th percentile — that’s on the low end — increased by 36.1 percent. Income at the 50th percentile — the median, right in the middle — increased by 34.2 percent.
At the high end, income at the 80th percentile increased by 66.6 percent. At the 95th percentile — the very high end — income increased by 98.6 percent.
No, the increases in income were not equal across income percentiles. Higher incomes rose significantly more than lower and middle incomes, exacerbating income inequality.
But the fact remains that incomes at all levels have increased over the past two generations, and not by small amounts.
Considering the extraordinary increase in the variety and quality of goods and services since 1967, a 36 percent increase in income amounts to an improvement in living standards of considerably more than 36 percent.
The narrative that American capitalism makes only the rich richer is not supported by the evidence.