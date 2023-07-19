It has been 27 years since the Centennial Olympic Games began in Atlanta on a Friday evening, July 19, 1996, with the lighting of the cauldron by Muhammad Ali. Remember?

I was not a part of the intrepid band of volunteers who pulled off one of the greatest upsets ever and in 1990 secured the Olympic Games for Atlanta. Their leader was a real estate attorney who had never attended previous Olympic Games, wasn’t sure when they were scheduled or how to go about bidding for them. But he did it. His name was Billy Payne. He was and remains one of the most remarkable individuals I have known in my long life.

