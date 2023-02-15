It is more than likely that your life has been touched by John Wanamaker, who lived over a century ago (1838-1922). But even if you have never heard his most famous quote (“Half of the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is I don’t know which half”), you are almost certainly familiar with many of his groundbreaking business practices that live on today.

Wanamaker promoted his department stores in Philadelphia and New York City through extensive advertising that dared to be truthful, and he is considered an early pioneer of marketing. He championed many new practices in retailing, merchandising and customer service, including “one-price” tags (which meant no haggling and led to a sense of trust from customers), and guaranteeing quality with cash refunds for “no questions asked” returns. He earned the name “Honest John” through his honest advertising and fair business practices.

