It is more than likely that your life has been touched by John Wanamaker, who lived over a century ago (1838-1922). But even if you have never heard his most famous quote (“Half of the money I spend on advertising is wasted; the trouble is I don’t know which half”), you are almost certainly familiar with many of his groundbreaking business practices that live on today.
Wanamaker promoted his department stores in Philadelphia and New York City through extensive advertising that dared to be truthful, and he is considered an early pioneer of marketing. He championed many new practices in retailing, merchandising and customer service, including “one-price” tags (which meant no haggling and led to a sense of trust from customers), and guaranteeing quality with cash refunds for “no questions asked” returns. He earned the name “Honest John” through his honest advertising and fair business practices.
His Philadelphia store eventually became the largest in the world, with 68 elevators delivering customers and goods to and from 14 floors and 46 acres of retail space. With a seven-story grand court featuring a massive pipe organ, the store became a community gathering place for concerts, events, socializing and, of course, shopping. (The building is an architectural wonder and is now a National Historic Landmark occupied by Macy’s.) The sheer immensity and hustle and bustle of his business led to him becoming known as the “Merchant Prince.”
If you’ve ever seen the 1949 movie “On the Town,” you may recall that Wanamaker’s Store in New York was mentioned in a song by fresh-faced sailor Frank Sinatra. Sinatra’s character Chip, who is on 24-hour Navy shore leave in NYC, is eager to go sightseeing. He enthusiastically reads from his grandfather’s old tour guide to his cab driver, but the cabbie keeps informing him that the places in the guidebook no longer exist. (Wanamaker’s stores in New York and Philadelphia have long since been bought out and no longer bear his name.)
Here at the College of Coastal Georgia, we cover a lot of conceptual territory in the School of Business and Public Management. Our students study and learn about success stories and management strategies in the worlds of business, government, nonprofit organizations, health systems and more. John Wanamaker is one of those exceptional individuals who demonstrated success and service in both business and government.
While Benjamin Harrison was President of the United States from 1889-1893, Wanamaker served as the United States Postmaster General. According to The Congressional Digest in 1925, during his tenure in that position, Wanamaker recommended the establishment of a parcel post system (for the delivery of packages heavier than ordinary mail).
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the publication of a book called Maxims of Life and Business by John Wanamaker, which was printed just a few months after his death. The book organizes many of his words of wisdom into the chapter headings of Business and Success, Character-Building, Human Relations, Citizenship, Education and Life. I use one of his quotes from that book below my signature block in every email that I send, because I think it not only encapsulates the life philosophy of John Wanamaker, but can also serve as an inspiration to others in business, government or indeed any field of human endeavor: “There are no locks on the doors of wisdom, knowledge, honest enterprise, and opportunity.”
The City of Philadelphia erected and dedicated a bronze statue to him outside of their City Hall. On the stone pedestal on which the statue stands, he received one final title that paid tribute to his storied life. It simply reads “JOHN WANAMAKER CITIZEN.”
Jim Fullerton, PhD, is Professor of Management and Leadership Development in the School of Business and Public Management at the College of Coastal Georgia.