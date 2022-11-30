Like most Americans, you probably gathered with family for Thanksgiving last week and ate some turkey. The National Turkey Federation reports that about 88% of all Americans ate some turkey this Thanksgiving.
This year, you surely heard some talk about the huge jump in the price of turkeys.
During the last 12 months, the price of a 16-pound turkey, which is the about the average weight, shot up to $28.96 or an annual price increase of just over 20%. According to data collected by the annual survey of Thanksgiving costs conducted by the American Farm Bureau Federation, the price of that same 16-pound turkey in 2020 was only $19.35. From 2020 to 2022, the price of turkey rose by about 50%, from $1.21 per pound to $1.81 per pound,
While it is regrettable that the price of turkey has skyrocketed, the reasons for the jump in turkey prices are interesting.
Investigation reveals that there are three major factors that have pushed up the price of turkey. Factor no. 1: the bird flu; factor no. 2: the dramatic increase in energy costs (oil and gas); and factor no. 3: the increase in labor cost for farmers and wholesale and retail food outlets.
Turkeys and the bird flu
Typically, Americans eat approximately 45 million turkeys on Thanksgiving. According to data compiled by the USDA, so far this year, the avian influenza has affected nearly 48 million birds across 43 states. Of those 48 million, the bird flu has forced producers to cull and kill more than 7 million turkeys according USDA data. Turkeys culled and killed because of the bird flu account for about 16% of the turkeys that would have been eaten on a typical Thanksgiving. So, the bird flu alone has reduced the supply of turkeys significantly.
Putin and the price of gas and oil
The dramatic increase in energy costs (oil and gas) largely fueled by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions also has fueled the jump in the price of turkeys.
Based on data collected by J.P. Morgan, prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Russia typically supplied about 12% of the global oil supply from which gasoline is derived. In response to Russia’s unwarranted attack on Ukraine, the USA. and its European allies have imposed sanctions on Russia that have limited its ability to sell oil and gas thus reducing the global supplies which then pushed up the price of oil, gas and all of the derivatives of oil and gas (e.g. plastics and fertilizer). In addition to the upward pressure on energy prices that results from the sanctions imposed on Russia this year, the global demand for energy increased as the economies of many countries around the world reopened as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. The combination of the impact of the Russia sanctions and the increased global economic growth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed up the price of oil, gas and all of the products that are derived from oil and gas. So, the cost of energy rose for turkey farmers and for wholesale and retail food outlets.
Specifically, the increase in energy cost increased the cost of fertilizer, feed and fuel for turkey farmers.
Labor shortages and rising labor costs
Finally, the cost of labor is at an all-time high for most U.S. turkey farmers. According to survey data collected by the USDA, the hourly pay of U.S. farm workers rose about 9% in 2021. And, the USDA forecast a comparable rise in farm worker wages for all of 2022.
So, the price of your turkey skyrocketed because input prices rose dramatically. And much of those increased costs are direct outcomes of Russia’s unwarranted attack on Ukraine. No Thanksgiving for you, Mr. Putin.
Dr. T. David Reese is Professor of Economics & Finance at the College of Coastal Georgia and an associate scholar at the Reg Murphy Center.