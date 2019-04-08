The 2019 legislative session is complete. Observers of the goings-on, though they are fewer in number than they used to be, are still at work trying to describe and evaluate just what went on.
Me? I’ve moved on to telling you how to evaluate next year’s session, and the one after that. Tomorrow’s opinion today, you might say.
Even better, I’m not going to conceal my methods. I’ll share this less-than-mystic power with you. And so, herewith, I vouchsafe the metric: Future legislatures shall be judged more favorably if they pass fewer bills like House Bill 83.
What dastardly thing, you ask, does HB 83 do? It mandates a daily recess period in Georgia’s elementary schools, and “encourage(s)” an allotment of 30 minutes per day.
Now, don’t get me wrong; I’m pro-recess. Very much so. Have been since I was in kindergarten. I’m grateful my own kids’ school takes not one but two recesses per day in the earliest grades.
Why, then, would I look down on a bill that gives Georgia’s schoolchildren something I myself have supported and appreciated for some 35 years?
Here comes the trick, the part that does require one to gaze across time and space for discernment. The problem lies not with the bill itself, championed ably and tirelessly in recent years by Rep. Demetrius Douglas, D-Stockbridge, and lately joined by Sen. Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga.
The problem lies with the very necessity of such a bill.
We are told, and I will stipulate to the notion, schools across our state are shortening recesses or skipping them altogether. The main reason given for this trend is high-stakes testing: Given a choice between more taking instructional time and trusting that burning some energy will help students focus the rest of the day, school leaders are choosing the former.
Standardized tests are a useful tool, but there is some truth to the argument that government has attached too much emphasis to them. There is also a strong case to be made that, beyond this weighty expectation, lawmakers have piled too many other mandates onto educators without increasing the minutes in an hour, or the hours in a day, or the months in a year.
(To those of you who read my columns advocating school choice and think I’m just a public-schools “hater”: See? I do think y’all have a point sometimes.)
Let’s assume it’s true that testing and other requirements are to blame for kids’ recesslessness. If so, a mandate to reinstate time for free play is not just an unintended consequence of those earlier policies. It is, itself, bound to have unintended consequences. Like squeezing a balloon, that which is displaced has to go somewhere.
Maybe recess is worth the displacement of something else. And while I’m skeptical Georgia will solve our childhood-obesity problem by sending students outdoors for 30 minutes a day – the law does not (yet) require them to actually run or jump or do anything active, and there are plenty of other reasons for kids’ expanding waistlines – maybe it’s worth a shot.
Just keep in mind that someone, somewhere, thought the same thing about whichever mandate(s) led to the rarity of recess.
Ultimately, this is an example of why I always return to letting students and families have more choices over their education. Let educational entrepreneurs experiment with various ways to teach and to run their schools. Let parents decide which way is best for their individual child. Let teachers, as well, decide which way is most agreeable to them as they survey a wider array of job opportunities.
Let, let, let. Not mandate, mandate, mandate.
Maybe, just maybe, giving students, families and even teachers more choices would spur our elected officials and bureaucrats alike to give school administrators more latitude in how they operate.
The kids on the playground might not be the only ones who ended up running freer.
Kyle Wingfield is president and CEO of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation: www.georgiapolicy.org.