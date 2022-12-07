Why do we need entrepreneurs? How many do we need? Can we have too many? You might answer with the obvious — to create businesses and non-profits. But is there more? Could this be a trick question? Does the professor have something up his sleeve?

One of the pressing issues in our community is the lack of a sufficient labor force. At the most recent University of Georgia Economic Outlook held on Jekyll Island, my colleague Dr. Don Mathews presented a parallel story. Many of our young people don’t stay here after they finish high school. They go to opportunities elsewhere. If they stayed, the labor force problem would certainly be reduced.

More from this section