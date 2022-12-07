Why do we need entrepreneurs? How many do we need? Can we have too many? You might answer with the obvious — to create businesses and non-profits. But is there more? Could this be a trick question? Does the professor have something up his sleeve?
One of the pressing issues in our community is the lack of a sufficient labor force. At the most recent University of Georgia Economic Outlook held on Jekyll Island, my colleague Dr. Don Mathews presented a parallel story. Many of our young people don’t stay here after they finish high school. They go to opportunities elsewhere. If they stayed, the labor force problem would certainly be reduced.
It is settled in economics; a growing economy has a growing labor force. If an economy does not grow, hiring decisions of employers are often a zero-sum game. I can get employees only if you don’t. Clearly, this is an unsatisfactory state-of-affairs. Growth mitigates this situation. How do entrepreneurs fit in?
Rather than start at the beginning, let’s start in the middle. What are the fundamentals necessary for long-term economic growth? Economists have known the secret sauce for years. This is not complicated and has been empirically validated repeatedly. A very early answer is found in the writings of individuals (for example, Francis Hutcheson, David Hume and Adam Smith just to name a few) associated with the Scottish Enlightenment of the 18th and early 19th century. From this view, four footings are necessary for economic growth: private property, the rule of law, limited government and free and competitive markets. An equally important component of this view was an appreciation of the importance of individual liberty. Given the footings and personal liberty, economic empowerment of individuals results. This leads to growth. Individual liberty is the beginning of all of this. Government does not lead the way; it needs to get out of the way. It is not surprising that one finds the first use of the word ‘entrepreneur’ in our intellectual history of our understanding of economic growth. We owe this insight to Jean-Baptiste Say, a French philosopher of the enlightenment.
How does this discussion of the history of economic ideas relate to the Golden Isles today? Again, our problem is the development of an adequate workforce. Such a workforce would develop along with a growing and dynamic economy. From the Scottish Enlightenment, we know that at the root of this are entrepreneurs. I have heard business site consultants say that they look at how a community supports the smallest and newest of businesses. They feel that this treatment reflects on how larger ones will be treated. The creation of new businesses indicates a community’s underlying dynamic potential. This activity attracts people to a community as they make judgements on opportunities that are available to them. Those who are already here see this too and may decide to stay. All employers benefit from this growth.
With the establishment of the Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship at the college, we are contributing to a healthy entrepreneurial ecosystem. From the first six months of programming, one can easily see that our community has many entrepreneurs seeking support as they pursue their own economic empowerment and the fulfillment of their dreams. Many people are hungering to understand their own meaning of being an entrepreneur. They just need to be encouraged and as we do, our economy and labor force will grow. It took us a long time to get to where we are, and it will take a long time to get us to where we want to be.
Dr. Skip Mounts is the Dean of the School of Business and Public Management at the College of Coastal Georgia. He is a Professor of Economics and an associate of the Reg Murphy of Economic and Policy Students and the Art and Linde Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship.