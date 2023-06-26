It wasn’t just a blip, or a bump in the road.

For three years now, we’ve known the school closures ordered amid the COVID-19 pandemic were detrimental to student achievement. We’ve observed that the related learning loss was sharpest in places that kept schools closed the longest. And we’ve seen that the reaction of many adults in positions of educational leadership, including in Georgia, was to move the goalposts so that we no longer compare pre- and post-pandemic test results — as if that makes the problems disappear.

