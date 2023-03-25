Let’s just state the plain and obvious point: None of us would be tuning in to find out if a former president was going to be indicted had that former president kept his pants up and not cheated on his wife with a porn star.

The national calamity we are in is because a man with no impulse control lacked impulse control, had a sexual relationship with porn star, and, when the Christian right gravitated to him, had to shut her up with hush money because he was afraid they’d turn on him right before the 2016 election.

Frederica holds Field Day

Students from kindergartners to upper school students participated in a field day Friday at Frederica Academy. There was more to it than competition, however, as the lower school students took time to jump and spring around in a bounce house. Students got out of school early Friday with ever…