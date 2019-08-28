A few weeks ago, I used this space to write about the labor force contribution of foreign born residents in our state and local economies. That article became one of my most criticized pieces, and the primary criticism was that in using the census bureau’s definition of foreign born, I did not sufficiently distinguish between legal and illegal immigrants. Let me address this criticism here by asking whether the distinction matters.
First, the distinction is important in the current national debate on immigration. But, the current debate is not totally about illegal immigration. Much of the discussion on our southern border is around individuals and families coming to the U.S. seeking asylum. This is not illegal entry. United States law provides that any alien present in our country may apply for asylum.
Next, the difference between a legal immigrant and an illegal one clearly matters in terms of law enforcement. One group of immigrants — including asylum seekers — followed the legally established process for entry into the U.S., and the other group did not. This contrast is not without consequence and, I suspect, is why the issue matters on such an emotional level to the critics of my previous column. Americans pride ourselves on being a nation of law and order, and the notion of turning a blind eye to illegal immigration bucks against that pride. I get it.
But, in my previous column, my choice not to separate documented immigrants from undocumented immigrants was intentional.
I am not in the business of law enforcement, and this column is not a space I use to impart my opinions on matters in which I am not well trained. I am an economist. My task each month is to use these approximately 500 words to convey an economist’s perspective on an issue of local interest.
And, from an economist’s perspective, the labor market potential of an individual does not at all depend on how that individual arrived in the United States.
Labor markets work best when each side of the market — employers and employees — have as many options as possible and when the market is allowed freely to work its magic in matching employers with employees. Immigration in any form increases the options, and barriers to immigration decrease the ability of the market to work its magic.
For those who are interested, though, when undocumented workers are separated out, they are more likely to participate in our labor markets than either documented immigrants or American-born citizens.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the 2017 labor force participation rate for native born Americans 16-years-old and older was 62.2 percent.
For the total foreign-born population, including both legal and illegal immigrants, participation was 66.0 percent.
And among only unauthorized immigrants, the Pew Research Center reports a labor force participation rate of 72.4 percent.
As I said in my last article, economics research shows these working immigrants are not taking jobs from native-born workers but are strengthening our labor markets and creating opportunities for other workers.
Your criticism has been heard. Legal and illegal immigration are different. But, as far as our labor market is concerned, legal and illegal immigrants are not different in theory and, in practice, are different in that illegal immigrants participate more.