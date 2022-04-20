One of the fun things about being an associate of the Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies is the opportunity to work with other academics on filling in pieces of a puzzle. This week’s article represents a small piece of a larger puzzle that my colleagues and I have been exploring — the current labor market.
In the first piece of this series, Dr. Don Mathews asked, “why are employers still having so much trouble finding workers?” In short, Dr. Mathews suggested that we don’t have an issue of workers on the sidelines of the labor market, but rather we have a problem of demographics. The population is aging, and the number of available working-age employees is smaller. This article was followed by one from Dr. Melissa Trussell who suggested that if we have a demographics issue, we can alleviate some of that pressure by expanding the working age population through policies that promote fertility and immigration.
Now we turn to the question of “how do we encourage workers to work longer more productive careers?” This question requires that we consider our demographic challenges and simultaneously address both the aging workforce and the shrinking younger workforce. Employers and HR managers should consider two overarching connected strategies: retain the good employees you already have and rethink the composition of your workforce. Employers need to be thinking about how they can keep older workers and attract younger workers at the same time.
If we know the workforce is aging, how can we entice older workers to participate in the labor market longer? One way is to improve the availability of professional part time positions. The United States has significantly lower rates of professional part time work compared to other developed nations. Our part time work participation rate is 17% and we rank No. 11 globally in the number of average annual hours worked according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) 2022. Of that 17%, few industries offer part time positions for advanced career professionals. As a result, aging workers may have few options when they hit retirement age except to continue to work full time or drop out of the labor market altogether. If organizations were willing to rethink what an effective workforce looks like, they may find that older workers are willing to stick around a bit longer. This could apply to some of the 1.4 million women who are not participating in the labor market as well due to child or aging parent care.
On a related note, strong healthcare also improves labor participation. Several studies, both theoretical projections and real data, demonstrate that when employees have access to strong healthcare plans, they participate in the labor force longer. This applies to both employer and governmental plans. When you can address your health needs, you can work longer and more productively.
What about retention of employees? Employers must compete now for a smaller pool of workers. Data shows that retention of existing employees is less expensive than recruitment/training of new ones. HR consulting group Work Institute estimates the cost of replacing an existing salaried worker is about 33% of that employee’s salary. For instance, an employee making $45,000 will cost about $15,000 to replace based on factors like recruiting, onboarding, lost productivity, lost engagement (morale of other employees) and training costs.
Wages are only part of the answer to the retention problem. Even before the pandemic, the top three reasons employees left a position didn’t even include compensation. They left because of a lack of career development, work-life balance and management behavior. Today, these factors are only amplified as wages continue to increase in the U.S. According to the Wall Street Journal, companies are setting aside an average 3.9% of total payroll for wage increases in 2022, the largest increase since 2008.
While paying strong wages can’t be left out of the equation, younger employees are looking for more — namely, more flexible positions that offer development and mobility. This may include the ability to remote work (for those working in the laptop economy) or even a guaranteed day off each week (such as those working in hospitality or other service industries).
Employee expectations and their values regarding work is changing and the labor and demographic data suggest that the ball is in the employee’s court.
Dr. Heather Farley is Chair of the Department of Criminal Justice, Public Policy & Management and a professor of Public Management in the School of Business and Public Management at College of Coastal Georgia. She is an associate of the College’s Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies.