Well, this is interesting. Donald Trump and Joe Biden have something in common besides being a couple of old White guys. According to a New York Times/Siena College poll, a little less than half of the Republicans polled want Trump as their first choice in the 2024 primary should he make a run to retake the White House. Granted, the number is 49% but remember that Trump got 94% of all Republican votes in the 2020 election.

As for Joe Biden, the same poll found that some 64% of Democratic voters don’t want him to run for reelection. I am surprised the number was that low. Biden’s approval rating is the worst of any elected president at this point in his presidency since the end of World War II. Even worse than Jimmy Carter? That’s downright embarrassing.

