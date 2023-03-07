In 2015, at the age of 90, former president Jimmy Carter released a statement saying that he had metastatic melanoma and that the cancer had spread to his brain. “It’s in the hands of God,” he calmly explained, “whom I worship.” News organizations dusted off obituaries, and tributes poured in.

But then something unexpected happened. Carter was treated and improved. Six months later, he held a press conference to announce that he was cancer-free. That is one tough hombre.

