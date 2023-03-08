It is often hard to recognize those saints who walk among us. When we do, it is wise to walk with them, at least for a little while. In 1968, I was blessed to walk with such a man.
That same year, as the product of a career Navy couple whose father honorably served in both WWII and Korea, I had applied for admission to the United States Naval Academy. I wanted to make my family proud.
Unfortunately, after receiving the blessing of my congressman, submitting all the required documents and taking a physical exam, I received notice that I had flunked the eye exam to become a midshipman. Disappointment does not describe the emotion I felt. In desperation, I requested a waiver which I knew in my heart was probably an act of futility.
While I was awaiting the results of my waiver request, I had been asked to chair our career day ceremonies at our little high school in Douglasville, Georgia. This duty required me to locate a suitable guest speaker for a venue not normally attractive to A-list speakers.
At the urging of my teacher, I reached out to a former Georgia state senator who had also been a submariner and Naval Academy graduate. Although he lived some distance away, he readily agreed to speak.
When the big day arrived, I still recall that he came to his subject with enthusiasm, honoring ethical government service and the goodness of our nation and its people.
After his address, as we walked around my little school, I managed to spill out my apprehensions over the pending loss of an appointment to the Naval Academy. He was considerate and quiet as he patiently listened with empathy and care.
After some time, he softly responded, not by taking the easy way out with unrealistic platitudes, but by simply being honest. Among the advice he gave me that day was that whatever God means for me to do I would achieve, and to rest easy for there was a plan for my life. Although that plan could very well mean not attending the academy, all would be well. This good man who was anxious to return home that day instead took the time to provide kind assurance to a struggling young student facing an uncertain future.
Although my waiver was not approved, after a circuitous journey I ultimately became a Marine Corps officer, and went on to do other things, including service as a Republican member of the Georgia House of Representatives.
In my office, I keep a small framed photo of the United States Naval Academy chapel. It is there to remind me of the importance of faith and perseverance in overcoming disappointment. It also causes me to think back to that day so long ago, when I had the good fortune to walk with a kind and decent man. On that day, and many years hence, rather than being ministered to, he has ministered to others, often through acts much greater than words. He has taught us to see the good in our fellow human beings and that, although failure and life’s hardships will often prevail in any life well-lived, neither are true indicators of what our life’s work may ultimately become.
Several years ago, as almost a complete unknown, I witnessed this same decent man run for national office when no one gave him a chance. Yet, he persevered, becoming the 39th President of the United States — Jimmy Carter. Through his life well-lived, he has continued to provide a gracious example and inspiration to our nation and its people.
For that and for so much more, thank you President Carter, and may God bless you and your family.
Professor Atwood served in the Kemp Administration as the former Commissioner for the Georgia Department of Administrative Services and teaches in the School of Business and Public Management at the College of Coastal Georgia.