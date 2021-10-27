From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham
Dear Dr. Graham:
My college assignment is to debate a fellow student about the impact of Jesus’ life when he lived on Earth — without using the Bible. She claims that Jesus only impacts those who are weak and need religion. Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus?
— M.T.
Dear M.T.: We face a dark time in the history. The forces of evil seem to be gathering for a colossal assault on the Word of God. To set the Bible aside is to disregard the very beginning of time.
Journalist Kenneth Woodward wrote, “The centuries themselves are measured from the birth of Jesus of Nazareth.
At the end of (1999), calendars in India and China, like those in Europe, America and the Middle East, (registered) the dawn of the third millennium … the birth of Jesus… number(s) the days for Christians and non-Christians alike.
For Christians, Jesus is the hinge on which the door of history swings, the point at which eternity intersects with time, the Savior who redeems time by drawing all things to himself. As the second millennium draws to a close, nearly a third of the world’s population claims to be his followers.”
From the history of music comes the story of Handel’s “Messiah.” When the oratorio was first performed in 1742, a member of the audience expressed gratitude to Handel for “producing such a wonderful piece of entertainment.” “Entertainment!” Handel replied. “My purpose was not to entertain, but to teach them [something].” For centuries now, Handel’s message has resonated in hearts, combining Job 19 and 1 Corinthians 15 to proclaim, “I know that my Redeemer liveth … for now is Christ risen from the dead.”
God has given a message not only for past times and this time, but for all time.