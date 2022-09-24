The dictionary defines “grift” as “a petty or small-scale swindle.” What is happening to the Republican Party trumps that and jeopardizes the Republican takeover of Congress. Not enough people are willing to discuss it.

The financial disclosure numbers are out. Combined, the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee have $80 million. Again, that is the combined amount of both parties. Former President Donald Trump’s Save America PAC has $99 million in cash, more than both major political parties.

