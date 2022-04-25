When you visit someone’s house, do you just throw your garbage on the floor? We would like to think that most people have enough respect for their host to not trash their home. The same should apply for the beautiful scenery of the Golden Isles.
It is undeniable that one of the biggest attractions to our area for both residents and visitors is the ample amount of beaches and waterways. There are a myriad of ways to take advantage of the lush terrain from enjoying a nice, peaceful day at the beach to something more intense such as paddleboarding, kayaking or canoeing.
Our natural resources are a treasure trove of activities. That’s why it is pertinent that we take care of them when using them.
If you are planning a nice day at the beach or a journey on the rivers and creeks that run through the Isles, we encourage you to be mindful of what happens to any trash you may produce. We understand that a long day at the beach means refreshments will be needed, but remember to properly discard of any trash that may result from it.
It is estimated that about eight million metric tons of plastic wind up in the ocean every year. That’s just one type of material. Add in the other stuff that is carelessly tossed in and who knows how much trash is really polluting our waterways.
Locally, organizations like Keep Golden Isles Beautiful and others hold various cleanups through the year to help remove as much of that waste as possible. KGIB’s Marsh Madness cleanup in 2021 collected more than 18,000 tons of trash and debris from our local marshes. The 2022 cleanup netted more than eight tons of trash.
Of course this pollution does more than just make our beaches and marshes look bad. It is also a huge detriment to our very delicate local ecosystem. Aquatic wildlife can become tangled in our garbage, or mistake it for food and eat it. Both can lead to an animal’s death. Considering we have endangered species such as sea turtles and North Atlantic right whales that frequent our waters, that trash could contribute to the death of a species.
We all have a duty to take care of our local waters whether you live here or are just visiting. We encourage everyone to do their part, take care of any garbage you create and help educate others to do the same.
Let’s not spoil one of the best parts of living in the Golden Isles.