When did public schools start failing? It had to be after I graduated. I seem to recall a group of dedicated teachers who taught me how to read and write, add and subtract and even multiply and divide. All these many eons later, I still remember them: Ms. Dent, in the third grade; Ms. Bolton, in the fourth grade; Ms. Largin, in the sixth; Mr. Gibbons, my high school geography teacher; Ms. Parker, who taught me the beauty of the English language; Jo Will Hearn, who made sure I could spell; Col. L. L. Deck, who made sure I behaved; Mr. Gatlin, who inspired me to write. I don’t remember any of them or the schools in which they taught me as being failures.

My brother and I had parents who came out of the rural South where education was not valued and schooling stopped for them at the seventh grade. Yet, they saw to it that we would not be deprived of our educational opportunities.

More from this section

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Sea turtles released on Jekyll

Twelve turtles embarked on new journeys Tuesday, when Georgia Sea Turtle Center staff released the former patients into the ocean waters off Jekyll’s beach.