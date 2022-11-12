In 1998, then-Gov. George W. Bush faced reelection in Texas. The Democrats controlled the U.S. House delegation and most statewide offices. The GOP had been making inroads but had not taken over statewide. Bush, elected in 1994 against Anne Richards, was running with a Democrat-turned-Republican named Rick Perry. Perry, the commissioner of agriculture, had blazed a trail for the GOP into statewide office in Texas in 1990, facing incumbent Jim Hightower, then embroiled in an FBI investigation.

Bush added to the ranks of statewide Republicans in 1994. In 1998, Perry sought the lieutenant governor’s seat after long-serving and very powerful Lt. Gov. Bob Bullock, a Democrat, announced he would retire.

Veterans honored in Kingsland ceremony

Capt. Christopher Bohner, commanding officer at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, explained the contributions made by veterans during his keynote speech at Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony in Kingsland.

Tropical Storm Nicole causes major flooding issues in the Isles

Tropical Storm Nicole’s northward approach brought a 3.7-foot storm surge to the Golden Isles during Thursday morning’s high tide, the highest surge measured since Hurricane Irma’s passing caused massive flooding in September 2017, according to the National Weather Service in Jacksonville, Fla.