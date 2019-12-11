Many politically minded people seem to think American democracy is headed over the cliff — or if not headed over the cliff, then certainly broken.
Plenty of reasons are offered about why American democracy is broken, if not headed over the cliff. Two chief reasons are almost contradictory.
One is political polarization. Another is political cynicism and apathy.
Are political polarization, cynicism and apathy symptoms of a broken democracy? Are they putting American democracy at risk?
They’re not. Let’s address political polarization first.
The belief that political polarization is inherently bad and political consensus inherently good is widely held. But there is nothing inherently good about consensus.
Suppose there was a general consensus in a country or community that people of a certain race, religion, or political philosophy should be denied rights that the consensus enjoys. Such consensuses are common in history. A majority can indeed be a tyranny.
Polarization and consensus are neither good nor bad. What is good or bad is the matter on which there is polarization or consensus.
Further, why should we regard consensus as normal and polarization as abnormal in a country of individuals who are free to think for themselves?
Each one of us puts our own spin on political issues. Though certainly influenced by the ideas of others, our individual spins are ultimately of our own personal choosing.
Sometimes our spins are conclusions drawn from careful thought. More often than we care to admit, they are garbled speculations heavily shaped by whimsy, temperament and emotion.
The aggregate of all of us — “the American people” — then, is three hundred million plus individual political spins formed from personal belief, garbled speculation, whimsy, temperament, emotion and occasionally, careful thought.
In short, we, “the American people,” are a massively splintered whirling mess of political views. The classifications “liberal” and “conservative,” themselves vague and shifting terms, cannot even begin to capture the variety of political views here.
Consensus? Good luck with that.
In a country of free thinking individuals, political polarization is far more likely to be the norm than is consensus.
And in fact, political polarization is the norm in this republic. More than 243 years of American political history demonstrates it.
In the 1780s the Federalists, who wanted to replace the Articles of Confederation with a constitution that would establish a stronger federal government, were fiercely opposed by the Anti-Federalists, who didn’t.
Early in George Washington’s first term as president, people with conflicting visions for both the country and the federal government organized the first political parties to more effectively advance their views.
Political parties didn’t give rise to political polarization. Political polarization gave rise to political parties.
The political history of the American republic is a river of polarization.
Jeffersonian vs. Hamiltonian visions of the American economy. Slavery. Reconstruction. Immigration. American imperialism. Big business. Women’s rights. The income tax. World War I. The New Deal. Communism and socialism. Civil rights. The Vietnam war. The welfare state. The distribution of income and wealth. Foreign policy. Culture wars. The environment. Immigration yet again.
On one issue in particular, the power and scope of the federal government, polarization has been constant and fierce from the beginning.
America is indeed politically polarized.
So what’s new? Not that.
So relax and enjoy the holidays. The republic will press on, as always.
We’ll take up the matter of political cynicism and apathy in my next column.