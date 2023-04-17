Polls suggest Republicans fared poorly during the 2022 midterms over the issue of abortion. The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, putting the matter back to the states where it belongs, and where it was through all of America’s history until 1973.

This infuriates many female and young voters who consider “access to abortion a right.” Republicans have not figured out a way of dealing with this political disadvantage. If the minds of pro-abortion believers cannot be changed, they can perhaps be convinced that those who disagree come to this debate in good faith, and not as “anti-women.”

Groups celebrate historic battle against British

Members of Revolutionary War heritage groups from around Georgia donned tricorn hats, long dresses, knee breeches and skunk skin gaps Saturday to celebrate Georgia Patriots Day, the 245th anniversary of the capture of three British warships in the Frederica River.