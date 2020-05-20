There are several wrong ways to respond to risk and danger.
One is to take inadequate precautions. Another is to overreact and take actions that cause even greater harm than the harm one hoped to avoid.
I can’t help thinking that our response to the current pandemic is an error of the second type. Our response to the pandemic has been a compassionate despotism of cowering-in-place that has all but caused a second Great Depression.
Yes, life is dangerous now. When wasn’t it?
Life for the vast bulk of humanity up to, and for many into, the 20th century has been thick with sickness, disease, hunger, chronic malnutrition and premature death.
In 1900, the three leading causes of death in the U.S. were pneumonia and flu, tuberculosis and gastrointestinal infections, all contagious diseases.
Pandemics have been with us always. By now all of us know something about the “Spanish flu” of 1918. And some of us recall horror stories from parents and grandparents about smallpox and polio, including the polio pandemic of 1949-1952.
The Asian flu pandemic of 1957 killed 116,000 Americans and 1.1 million people world-wide. The list goes on.
How did people in the past respond to pandemics? Did they shut society down and hole up?
No, they didn’t.
Yes, we have better science now. But people had all the science they needed to understand the flu pandemic in 1957. And they did not respond with economic lockdowns and official dictates classifying businesses as essential or nonessential. Such measures were considered extreme and unacceptable.
People took precautions. But they didn’t shut down daily life.
And about our science. The new mantra is, “Let science dictate policy.” The new mantra is grossly simplistic.
Each day we are informed of experts who fear a new wave of COVID-19 cases if the economy reopens.
But do these experts fear depression levels of unemployment, poverty and homelessness? Do they fear the health consequences of depression levels of unemployment, poverty and homelessness?
Do the experts think about the fact that 40 percent of workers in households earning less than $40,000 per year lost their jobs in March?
Do the experts who recommend keeping the economy closed consider that the depression levels of unemployment and poverty that we already have will get much worse if their recommendations become policy?
Do they consider what an economic depression will do to the health care system?
COVID-19 is especially harmful to older people and people with other health problems. Poverty is especially harmful to a different group of vulnerable people: children.
Last year, the poverty rate for all people in the U.S. was estimated to be 11.8 percent. The poverty rate for children was 16.2 percent. Though children are 22 percent of the population, they are 31 percent of the poor.
That was before the pandemic. The poverty figures are plenty higher now.
Poverty wreaks havoc on children. Poor nutrition and health care impair the development of brain and body. Chronic illness is common in adults who grew up in poverty.
Research far more reliable than pandemic models indicates that poverty harms children in ways that often last a lifetime.
There are no obvious solutions to our current predicament. But the notion that shutting down daily life and causing a second Great Depression is helping matters is a notion I find impossible to believe.