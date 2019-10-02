I recently came across an article in a Savannah newspaper about an exotic lizard that seems to be thriving in south Georgia. The black and white Tegu lizard (Salvator merianae) is native to South America, but apparently makes a great pet for some North Americans who enjoy the reptile’s high intelligence, calm disposition, and apparent interest in humans. This large lizard grows up to about 4 feet in length, lives to about 20 years, and has a hearty appetite for things like fruits, vegetables, eggs (of all sorts), pet food, and small animals. Unfortunately, these pet owners do not always properly care for these animals and some have been released into south Georgia’s Toombs and Tattnall counties — just a few counties over from our own.
Why the big headline in the Savannah paper? Tegus stand to wreak havoc in south Georgia (as they have in Florida) as an invasive species. The Tegu reproduces quickly, lives a relatively long life, and has a diet that could pose a threat to native wildlife like gopher tortoises and ground-nesting birds (recall the Tegus’ penchant for eggs). While I am not a wildlife biologist, I do have a background in biology and my expertise is in environmental policy. So, here is one thing I can extract from this story; stemming the population of an invasive species is not only important from an environmental perspective, but from an economic one as well.
Georgia has no shortage of economic stories associated with invasive species. Perhaps the most famous example throughout Georgia is kudzu brought over from Asia. Kudzu has earned the nickname “the vine that ate the south” and controlling this alarmingly fast-spreading invasive species has been a labor intensive and economically costly task since at least the early 20th century. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that it spreads at a rate of approximately 150,000 acres annually at a cost of $6 billion in herbicide controls each year. According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, other plant species like the Asian privet and Japanese climbing fern are causing similar challenges. Invasive species outcompete native species meaning there is less food up and down the food chain and the ecosystem can become compromised. In Georgia, our pine forests are a particularly important recreational and economic (industry) driver; when they are compromised, we see the effects on our biological and economic systems.
While the Department of Agriculture, the UGA Center for Invasive Species, the Georgia Forestry Commission, and the Department of Natural Resources are all working hard to monitor and control these species through action plans and management programs, they also rely on the public to help. In short, they need the public to educate themselves on species that are not native to Georgia and report areas where these species are spreading. While kudzu has a stronghold in the state that has led to a huge price tag, mitigating the spread of a species like the Tegu early on could help to avoid such costs entirely.
The mantra here is “if you see something, report it.” Here are some resources that can help:
• From the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division —
report tegu sightings in the wild to DNR. This helps biologists document occurrences and determine the best response. Note the location, take a photo and report the sighting online at www.gainvasives.org/tegus, by phone at 478-994-1438 or email at gainvasives@dnr.ga.gov. Toombs and Tattnall County residents are advised to keep pet food inside, cover outdoor openings and clear their yards of debris that can provide cover for tegus. Be a responsible pet owner: Georgians should do their research before buying an exotic pet, and don’t let it loose.
• University of Georgia Center for Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health: https://www.bugwood.org/
• Georgia Invasive Species Task Force: https://www.gainvasives.org/tegus/
Dr. Heather Farley is a professor of Public Management in the School of Business and Public Management at College of Coastal Georgia. She is an associate of the College’s Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies.