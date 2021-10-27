A student internship is said by many to be an eye-opener into the field of one’s career choice. On the other hand, some might say its running errands, like getting coffee or dry cleaning as we see on TV or in the movies. This opinion of an internship could mean the student did not have a great experience.
At College of Coastal Georgia’s School of Business and Public Management, we are all business. Our student internship program is designed to give realistic, on-the-job experiences. The Cyber Defense student internships are arranged and planned. Communication with the host company to plan and arrange projects ahead of time is important to us.
How is this done? It starts with emails, phone calls and follow-ups between the host and the professor who will oversee the student’s academic grades. The professor within the School of Business and Public Management at College of Coastal Georgia will talk about the needs of the host, the expectations of the students and how this benefits both parties. The students are instructed to fill out 99% of the paperwork, therefore, the host will only need to review and sign the forms. The student will need to be accepted by the hosting company.
I believe internships should be earned and not given. The students are given a name and information for the point of contact, at the host company, internship paperwork and instructed to contact the host to set up their interview. After the interview, the host has the right to tell the student they will not be interning with their company. If the host chooses to have the student intern and the internship is approved, the professor will check in with the host at different times during the internship.
There are a few finer details of hosting a student intern, like paperwork. However, the School of Business will handle more of academic planning. If the host has requirements (HR documents) that need to be met, they will let the intern know. An internship can be paid or unpaid (if unpaid, only 120 hours total), and the host will be asked to fill out a short survey of the intern’s performance at the end of the semester.
What are the benefits to both parties? The host gets the benefits of another employee at no or nominal cost. The host gets to have a temporary employee and has an option to offer the intern a paid position at the end of the internship. The host evaluates the work performance of the intern before making a job offer. Using interns can fill a shortage in the workforce. When big projects happen, there is no need to hire temporary workers when the host can use interns. The host can validate if the intern’s academic degree matches what they are looking for in a recent college graduate.
What are the benefits for the interns?
1. Job experience — there is no substitution for hands-on experience.
2. Mentorship – the ability to apply what one learned in the classroom to real world experience and having someone willing to mentor you through the process.
3. Building a strong resumé as an internship will help to build a robust resumé and shows stability.
4. Secure good references and recommendations, having professional references allows one to stand out from peers.
5. Create a professional network, starting a professional network may lead to other job opportunities.
If you are interested in becoming a host. Please contact us at the College of Coastal Georgia, School of Business and Public Management at 912-280-7763. Student internships are available in the following areas: cyber defense, criminal justice, business, accounting, finance, public management, health informatics and entrepreneurship.