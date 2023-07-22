Suppose the president of the United States voices concern over media concentration. The president promises to consider antitrust suits to break up newspaper monopolies and retroactive legislation prohibiting newspapers from owning radio or television stations, including the remedy of divestment.

Suppose The Washington Post or The New York Times, intimidated by the president’s sword of Damocles, and to appease the U.S. government, daily shared their contemplated published letters to the editor, op-eds, and indeed their entire newspapers for vetting by the White House or executive departments or agencies, to delete viewpoints or assertions that the government decreed adulterated the cognitive infrastructure of the American people with bad ideas.

