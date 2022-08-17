The title of today’s column is a paraphrase of former Senator Howard Baker of Tennessee, when he asked in the Watergate hearings of 1973, “What did the President know and when did he know it?” He was in search of President Richard Nixon’s knowledge of the break-in at the Watergate office building and the resulting coverup. I watched these hearings over two weeks in May 1973 after taking examinations in the Ph.D. program in economics at the University of Georgia.

Memories of this time came after hearing Chairman Jay Powell of the Federal Reserve say two things. The first — we are now just beginning to understand what we don’t know about inflation. The second — it was 40 years ago that the relationship between the money supply and inflation ended. Why would the leader of the most powerful central bank in the world say such things? Is this why he thought that the inflation at the time was only transitory?

More from this section