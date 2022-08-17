The title of today’s column is a paraphrase of former Senator Howard Baker of Tennessee, when he asked in the Watergate hearings of 1973, “What did the President know and when did he know it?” He was in search of President Richard Nixon’s knowledge of the break-in at the Watergate office building and the resulting coverup. I watched these hearings over two weeks in May 1973 after taking examinations in the Ph.D. program in economics at the University of Georgia.
Memories of this time came after hearing Chairman Jay Powell of the Federal Reserve say two things. The first — we are now just beginning to understand what we don’t know about inflation. The second — it was 40 years ago that the relationship between the money supply and inflation ended. Why would the leader of the most powerful central bank in the world say such things? Is this why he thought that the inflation at the time was only transitory?
These remarks have made me wonder if Chairman Powell writes his own speeches. He is an attorney whose experience comes out of the regulatory side of the Fed. If this is the case, he may simply not know. More than likely, other people write and review his speeches. Staff out of the public affairs office and maybe a few of the 200 Ph.D. economists employed by the Board of Governors may write the script. Yet, this too is concerning. Is it the case that those who should know better don’t and think that the current inflation is a new phenomenon not yet understood that doesn’t have a history?
At UGA, students in the Ph.D. program had to take a variety of classes and preliminary examinations. These included the usual suspects of mathematical economics, econometrics, macro and micro economic theory and required courses in economic history and the history of economic thought. These last two courses mattered greatly. It was important that my fellow graduate students and I understood where ideas came from, how they evolved and the personalities behind them. This helped us understand that we did not have to begin at the beginning and that we could and should build on what had been done before. It was OK that we accepted the fact that the wheel was already round. Economics had a life before we came along. It was not about us. It was about ideas, wonders, mysteries and amazing people who thought about economic matters.
The math and statistics courses showed us the power of these disciplines to aid understanding. Yet, they were not ends in themselves. They were simply tools. Humans and their economic relationships are far too complex to be completely and fully understood with the certainty of mathematics, for example. After all, two plus two has always, and always will, equal four and that calculus, while beautiful, is not the end all in understanding human behavior.
A good economist honors those that have come before, and the discipline they helped create, by being humbled by the complexity of the world. In a sense, we should respect the unknowable while working in it. For me, this humility was the result of knowing the history of the economic world and the ideas of how it works.
I hope that one day policymakers know that inflation is, in fact, understood and has been so for a long time. Our first understanding of the relationship between money and inflation probably dates to 1619 with French philosopher Jean Bodin and his study of the price of velvet. This is probably the beginnings of the quantity theory of money, which was humbly made almost perfect by Milton Friedman in 1956 in his Quantity Theory of Money: A Restatement and in 1964 (with Anna Schwartz) with a Monetary History of the United States.
Unfortunately, the chairman’s second statement runs counter to history. Doing a bit of math, 40 years ago takes us back to 1982, the central year in the last great inflation when Fed Chairman Paul Volcker stopped rapid inflation by gaining control of the money supply and reducing its growth. This policy showed that the link between money and inflation was alive and well, not broken, and not at an end. If anything, the linkage was validated by the experience of the time.
A couple of days ago I spent part of an afternoon looking at the academic catalogs of some of the best economic graduate programs in the United States, if not the world. As far as I could tell, none require courses in economic history or the history of economic thought. These subjects are found within the curricular area of voluntary electives. This review made me wonder if the Fed’s 200 lost their collective sense of where they have come.
Can they appreciate the institutional relationship between current fiscal policy and current monetary policy that has evolved over recent history into what is currently called the fiscal theory of inflation? Tom Lindley, a graduate student colleague/mentor of mine, would say, “If you think that something you are thinking about is new, it’s not.” I will always know this as Lindley’s Law. It keeps me humble.
After reading this column, I know a friend will call and tell me that I am too confident in the need for humility in the practitioners of the dismal science and its past. For me, it is a source of amazement. Also, it is just another reason why I am glad to be a graduate of the University of Georgia.
So, with the hint of fall in the air, I humbly say, “Go Dawgs!”