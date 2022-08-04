A favorite game of politicians, when reality does not conform to the facts they want, is to simply redefine reality.

Democrats want big government, a lot of spending and taxation, the former of which we are now paying for in inflation. So the new strategy of Democrats is to now claim that spending and taxes reduce inflation. We now have the Senate moving legislation with a price tag of $433 billion in new spending and $327 billion in new taxes, and it’s called the Inflation Reduction Act. It’s like McDonald’s serving up a new Big Mac with more beef, more cheese and more sauce, and calling it the “Weight Watchers Special.”

