Well, swat my hind with a melon rind! I just found out why I’m so slow-witted and eat my peas with a butterknife. It’s my Southern accent, y’all. I have just read a survey that those of us who live down here below the Mason-You-Know-Who line are thought by some — who live where it snows 10 months a year and all their buildings are rusted — to be less intelligent because of our slow way of talking.

Stephen Colbert, a liberal weenie on some late night TV show I have had the privilege of missing all these years, says when he was growing up in South Carolina, he decided he wasn’t going to have a Southern accent. As a child, he observed that Southerners were often depicted as being dumber than other characters on scripted television and, to avoid that stereotype, he taught himself to imitate the speech of American news anchors. Well, bless his sweet heart.

