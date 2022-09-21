I am not a gourmet or anything, but I enjoy cooking the limited menu with which I have found comfort. I have a useful gas grill that probably needs cleaning. While there might be things in it that Louis Pasteur did not know about, I assume that heat kills anything of concern.
We were visiting friends recently and I became fascinated with their smoker. While my palate is not very refined, pellets of a variety of wood from hickory to pecan to cherry added flavors to our dinner. Low and slow, the smoker’s chant, is a smoking process that results in cooked goodness. That was all I needed to know. I needed a smoker too. Wanting a good one, I wanted to read as much as I could before making my choice. Off to Google I went. My initial search resulted in 35.2 million hits in under one second. Many producers were offering a wide variety of differentiated choices. Some smokers are large, some small. One company’s website asked if I want to put it on a truck’s tailgate so I could smoke brisket before the big game. The happy family in the ad had on UGA sweatshirts (Is this my excuse to buy a truck too?). Other smokers are shaped like eggs, some use manufactured wooden pellets while others use fireplace wood. All of them were offered across a wide range of price points.
The smoker market is obviously competitive. The economist in me knew that I was in good hands in such a place. Competitive markets are good for consumers. Product differentiation and quality are hallmarks of these markets. Every seller wants my dollars but only one will get them. As a result, I have power and I am served with products I want. I made my choice out of all the alternatives. It arrived by semi-truck. Assembly was easy (I only cut myself twice), and after the initial curing, it was ready for use. But first, I had to sit and stare at it. I have a smoker and it is beautiful! What would I cook first? It had to be a Boston butt, ultimately to become pulled pork. How should it be smoked? Once again, a Google search produced 9.3 million hits in less than one half of a second. Just like the smoker search, huge amounts of information. Again, a competitive market was indicated. It’s all there and easy to access. I just needed to find what I needed to know. Where should I buy my very first Boston butt? Every grocery store has a different take. First, I went to the nearest one. As I walked to the meat section, I remembered that we generally don’t by meat here. Vegetables OK; just not meat. Off to one a bit further way. Their cube steak has always been good. But what about Boston butts? Should I just go to a butcher shop? I had free entry to each seller and I could buy whatever I wanted from each one. It was up to me. I was the judge.
Contrary to my uninformed opinion, I learned that not all Boston butts are alike. Should I buy one that is on sale? How big should it be? Should the pig have had an organic life? I asked folks who were looking through the cooler along with me. I wondered if they had trucks and were planning to tailgate. All sorts of people. Various shapes, sizes, differing backgrounds and on and on. The richness of our diversity is seen over a search for a Boston butt! It doesn’t get better than this! America is great.
This also made me recognize how amazing grocery stores are. All the products. All the variety. Always with full shelves. Every store, everywhere. Food production and logistics are amazing. Just think about it the next time you go shopping. Competition gives us what seems to be unlimited choices, with wonderful quality. Just walk in and look around. Lots of stuff is always there plus new stuff management just added. Every grocery store, everywhere, is equally amazing but wonderfully different. Whole Foods is packed with stuff, little of which is found anywhere else. Everywhere, everything, every time.
Back to the saga of the Boston butt. It worked out great. Experimentation will follow. Wings and ribs are next. In the meantime, it is simply fun to sit and stare at my smoker and appreciate what competition has brought me. All of this is coordinated within the wonder of a competitive market. A few rules and no one is in charge. Just people pursuing their own individual interests. We let the free market make sure that our food is everywhere, every time. It is also rare if anything happens in the logistics chain so that food is spoiled and people get sick or worse yet, die. Something so important as food safety is left to a few rules and then to no one in particular. Our food supplies, the quality, variety and safety could be one of the wonders and envy of the world. And no one is really in charge. This is the nature of the competitive marketplace.
Why have I said all this? If we leave something as important to our health and welfare as food to the competitive market, why can’t we do the same thing for K-12 education? Why isn’t there choice? Is the lack of choice and the forces of competition the civil rights issue for our time? I’ll just leave it at that for now.
Dr. Skip Mounts is the Dean of the School of Business and Public Management at the College of Coastal Georgia, an associate of both the Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies and The Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship, and an economist.