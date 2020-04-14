It is perhaps something of an understatement to say, as a middle-aged white male, that I am not really part of the target audience for most of the works of multi-talented actor/director/producer and increasingly successful entertainment mogul Tyler Perry. That said, I have long followed his growing chain of successes and admired the strong and positive force for good which he occupies in his community. Like his mentor, Oprah Winfrey, he has carved out a special role for often quietly popping up in places and times of need and simply doing the right thing.
And so once again — a tale not being told by Perry, nor his press agents or ‘people’ — as recent as last Wednesday, April 8, beginning at 8 a.m., during a practical nationwide series of shelter in place emergency orders, and simultaneously in more than 70 places, vulnerable populations and seniors have been given first dibs and opening hour slots by many grocers and big-box specialty retailers, either daily or several times per week, to come and shop, often with some assistance, to restock their pantry, pick up prescriptions or purchase household items and soft goods or hardware items needed during this ongoing pandemic.
As shoppers rolled their carts and buggies through 44 metro Atlanta area Krogers, and 29 Winn-Dixies in New Orleans (Perry’s hometown) that morning, little did they know that a mysterious benefactor, somewhat in the mold of the mysterious millionaire John Beresford Tipton (Boomer’s of a certain age will understand the reference), had their backs that morning.
As hundreds of senior citizens were counting up their items and pennies, unsure if their SNAP card or strained wallet/purse might cover today’s purchases, as the cashier called out their purchase total due, each was stunned to hear, “That will be $0 due. An angel has paid your bill for today.”
“Senior and higher risk Kroger shoppers in metro Atlanta this morning did receive a nice surprise at the register this morning when they learned Tyler Perry had paid their grocery tab in full... It was truly a pleasure to see our customers fill with joy and gratitude as the news spread across our 44 stores across metro Atlanta,” said Felix Turner, Atlanta-area spokesman for Kroger, and as reported by The Atlanta Journal & Constitution.
Former AJC reporter, Phil Kloer, 64 was among those shoppers, dumbstruck to find out that Perry was covering his morning grocery tab of roughly $200. And here is the even better part of this story. Kloer, still employed, then immediately donated $300.00 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank to similarly help others, and paying this good deed further forward.
Next to the zero balance due from each customer was the phrase, “Atlanta Angel.”
I have long believed in and supported servant leadership and seen the power of paying good deeds forward. Perry just set another example that I think we will be hearing re-told for years to come. Perry’s most famous creation, sassy, swearing, advice on sleeve dissin’ and pistol-packin’ grandmother Madea has long amused me, although I have only sat through one of her movies from start to finish. That is about to change dramatically.
I was inspired, after first hearing of Perry’s generosity on Facebook in a post by a former work colleague, who was among those shopping at a Decatur area Kroger. Compliments and kind words are not known to be a specialty of this old friend, and she was gushing. Though it may not be so tough during a pandemic to make someone’s day, this man and his muse of Madea made the month for several thousand.
His act inspired me, on a much smaller scale, to make gifts to a few local charities helping others during these trying times. I suspect I was not alone. On the following Take-Out Tuesday, I paid more attention to folks in line behind me at the drive-through, and I paid forward a couple of take-out tabs. It made me feel really good, and I’m sure it helped make their night as well.
During these times when many a neighbor or family member has lost a job, a loved one or is struggling in any number of ways, Perry’s example of servant leadership, a generous heart and paying his success forward, are all beacons for us to follow. Angels come in all shapes and sizes, and one of them just might be you. We are blessed. Stay safe and well, and take care out there. Thanks again Madea, you’ve converted another believer. God bless.