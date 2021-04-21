As I have said in this space in past columns, there are two types of economics: right and wrong. Either type can affect the policies of policymakers. Problems arise, however, when wrong economics is used more often than right economics in policy development. In my world view, this describes the current state of policy and economics today. Unfortunately, this has been the case for a very long time.
A few weeks ago, Robert Mundell passed away at 88 years of age. He was a contemporary of Milton Friedman and won the Nobel Prize in 1999 for his work in monetary theory in an open economy. His work led to the development of the Euro, and he was one of the first supply-side economists along with Arthur Laffer. Mundell was also someone I read during graduate school. For the most part, he was a practitioner of right economics. It seems like, back in the day, many economists practiced right economics.
There has always been right and wrong economics, but why does it seem like the dominance of wrong is growing? It just might be me. It may be that wrong economics is simply wrong because I don’t agree with it. My Murphy Center colleagues might buy into this view. After all, a few have told me on more than one or two occasions that I can get very opinionated.
One of the things that attracted me to economics was its mystery and its magic. As a graduate student, I learned that markets are really just places that process information. The market is a place where many buyers and sellers meet to exchange goods and services. Another way to say this is that a market is a place where people meet to pursue their own self-interests. Each individual buyer and seller has their own self-interest, and no one person’s self-interest is same as another. Every buyer wants to pay less for something but the reasoning behind this is different for everyone.
So, the market processes and coordinates information by creating a price. It is magical that no one knows all there is to know, yet all knowledge is in the market. In addition, as this information is processed, economic social welfare is maximized. The market does this by simply letting people be people. This is what Adam Smith had in his Scottish mind when he argued that as people pursue their own interests first, they are guided, as if, by an invisible hand to promote the welfare of others.
This was magic and wonderous mystery to me. Years later, Frederic Hayek argued that it is the fallacy of conceit to believe that any one person can know all this market knowledge and reproduce what the market creates. In some very real sense, we are all humbled by the magic of the marketplace. This is true for all of us, even policymakers and their economists.
I wonder if the failure to be humbled by the mystery of the market is a foundational source of wrong economics. Maybe today we are more interested in the exactness of mathematics and the precision of statistical estimation than we are in the simple notion that people respond to changes in their circumstances.
There are policymakers and their economic advisors who are advocating the modern monetary theory. Here, the government can borrow and print almost infinite amounts of money with no inflationary consequences. This may appear to be working for short periods of time as the Federal Reserve pays interest on bank reserves, essentially paying banks to not lend money. Yet, the market cannot be fooled as commodity markets are showing signs of significant inflationary pressure. The Fed’s response — this is simply the result of the way data series are created. Elsewhere, policymakers and their economists argue that adding large transitory supplements to unemployment compensation does not discourage people to return to work. Ask our folks in hospitality if this ‘wrong’ view is supported by the data. And last, the myth that tariffs do not negatively impact domestic producers. Bad economics is owned by both political parties. The market knows better.
Maybe I am opinionated. It is hard not to be after discovering the mystery and magic of the economics found in the marketplace.