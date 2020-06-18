I was outside the courthouse steps on June 4 as three members from our community had a preliminary hearing in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. I watched as an older white man with a racist T-shirt slowly mounted the steps and began speaking. Before I could hear what he said, an officer close by him quickly escorted him away.
It was early in the day. The crowd was still thin. Maybe 40 people from here and away, black and white, old and young, dressed up, dressed down. It was rainy that morning, and like a shot, all those people moved forward, closing in. A very tall black man stood with his arms high in the air before the surging and crowd and said “Oh no, we’re too classy for this here.” And the unrest slowly subsided.
A few people, all black, followed the older white man with the terrible shirt. The two 20-somethings at the front called out “Hey, we want to talk to you.” And as this small group of people surrounded an open bigot, the leaders said “We just want to tell you, we love you. We love you.” They all joined in. Respectful, earnest, kind. As they walked back, one of the leaders said, I hope that will make him think just a little bit.
The gathering felt like a tinderbox full of rightful anger, frustration and worry about what was happening in the courthouse. And yet outside was respect, restraint, community which left room for hope. While the rest of the world is on fire, we have managed to burn towards connection and peace instead of destruction.
We got here, I believe, because of the overwhelming outpouring from community leaders and community members saying loud and clear we will not abide what we have seen here anymore. Ahmaud Arbery is one of ours.
We have honored Mr. Arbery and his family by not greeting violence with violence but rather with voice, with care, with concern.
And we must not ever stop.
We also know, we must do better here. We have an opportunity to be a beacon to our fraught nation by continuing to lead by example. Here are five things we as a united Glynn County can do to honor the memory of Ahmaud Arbery by combating racist systems in our community and to insist that his death is not for nothing. We owe him, his mother, his family, his friends, at least that and more.
• Shop at businesses owned by black, indigenous and people of color members of our community. If you are not sure where or what those are, try PamPam’s cupcakes, Sista’s Kitchen, Lady K’s and El Puerto Azteca.
• We need to fund and champion Rise Risley, a project lead by Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, which is converting the old Risley High school on Albany Street into a community center offering services, resources and opportunities to many in one of the most economically challenged neighborhoods in Glynn.
• We need to pass House Bill 426 — Georgia’s Hate Crime Legislation Bill which is shockingly opposed by our own senator, William Ligon. We also need to repeal Georgia’s Open Carry, Citizen’s Arrest, and Stand Your Ground laws. For information on how to take action on this, go to the website for the Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute, a local o rganization dedicated to creating racial equity in our community.
• Let us at last bring public transportation better uniting Brunswick with the islands increasing access and opportunity for everyone.
• Let us reassess how we pay for education. With property tax driving the funding of schools, lower income communities necessarily have less income for schools. This does not make sense if we want to create a more equitable Glynn County. The lower income elementary schools receive C’s and D’s according to www.schoolgrades.georgia.gov. When our schools fail, so do our children. The school board recently decided to give $20 million to the Coastal College of Georgia (CCGA) to build a performing arts center. While this may create many opportunities for entertainment and growth for Glynn in performing arts, can we do that knowing it is at the expense of giving more kids more access to better education and therefore better opportunities for the rest of their lives? Let us decide to put extra energy and resources to our poorest performing schools so that all Glynn County children receive equal access to an excellent education.
We have before us a chance to ensure so many more of our own people here have a chance. We can and must capitalize on the energy of the moment. Let us continue to come together in peace, community and with a commitment to make a lasting change. Let us show the rest of the world how it is done.