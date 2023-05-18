I was proud and moved to participate in opening ceremonies at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., commemorating National Police Week.

President John F. Kennedy signed the proclamation in 1962 designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day, and establishing the week in which this occurs as National Police Week. It seems another strange and discomforting irony that the president who moved to establish a national day and week to memorialize police officers who have fallen in the line of duty is a president who himself was murdered.

More from this section