In the two previous From the Murphy Center columns, Dr. Melissa Trussell and Dr. Skip Mounts addressed the difficulty of finding truth, or the closest thing to it, in a world blaring with information, data, research, analysis, opinion, spin, blather, utter nonsense and the histrionics of frothing-at-the-mouth partisan politics.
Dr. Trussell considered research. Studies abound. Which should we trust? Studies that are peer reviewed, Dr. Trussell advised, studies that have been critically examined and accepted for publication by other experts in the field.
Good advice. But what about all the information, analysis and opinion from news outlets, think tanks and advocacy groups? Can truth be found in that?
Dr. Mounts demonstrated that arguments based on data alone are rarely persuasive when value judgments are involved.
So, how does one find economic truth in all the media noise?
Easy. Become your own economic journalist.
Ok, it’s not so easy. It will take some work. But it’s simpler than you think, and the work turns into fun fast.
Plus, if you truly want to better understand an economic issue, even an issue as simple as how the economy is doing — which is actually not so simple — standard news sources are not very helpful. Data, if provided at all, are sparse and incomplete, while analyses are typically superficial, shabby, or just plain wrong.
When looking for economic truth, a sound first rule is: turn your television off, turn your radio off, and don’t turn them on again. Ever.
Newspapers are better. They’re quieter. But newspapers, too, suffer from problems of sparse data and superficial and shabby analyses.
Newspaper commentaries on economic issues range from excellent to hogwash. Yet even a good newspaper commentary is quite limited.
A newspaper commentary, including our From the Murphy Center columns, is a snippet of perspective that is not meant to stand alone. It merely makes a point in a much larger discussion.
So, then, how do you become your own economic journalist?
Go straight to the data sources. Explore them. Get to know them. Wallow around in them.
Interested in unemployment rates and labor market trends? Go to the Bureau of Labor Statistics website. GDP and economic growth? The Bureau of Economic Analysis. Business cycle history? The National Bureau of Economic Research. The distribution of income, income growth or poverty? The Census Bureau.
These sites are tremendous. They provide tons of data, plenty of explanation and numerous reports on near-term and historic trends.
By studying the data, explanations and reports of the BLS, the BEA, the NBER, the Census Bureau and other data generating groups, you will be doing something that lots of journalists and loads of commentators, particularly political commentators, do not do.
Dr. Mounts is quite right: data do not interpret themselves; we must do that work. But the agencies mentioned above have done a chunk of that work for us. They guide us in understanding what their data may reveal and what they do not reveal.
And it is extraordinary, as well as distressing, how often journalists, commentators and fellow citizens make claims about economic issues such as the distribution of income, changes in the incomes of different groups, male vs. female pay, welfare programs, the characteristics of immigrants and the characteristics of the poor that are clearly inconsistent with the data.
We’ll continue this discussion in a future column. Your assignment until then: go explore some data.