The national unemployment rate is the most closely watched of all economic statistics. A new estimate comes out at 8:30 am on the first Friday of every month, and whether it goes up, down or stays the same, it gets media attention.
But who estimates the unemployment rate? And how do they estimate it?
The people who estimate the unemployment rate work at the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which is part of the U.S. Department of Labor.
The BLS does not estimate the unemployment rate from data on people receiving unemployment insurance. Some unemployed people are not eligible for unemployment benefits, some never apply, and some remain unemployed after their benefits run out.
Nor does the BLS determine the unemployment rate by asking every person age 16 or older if they’re working or not. That would be too expensive and take too much time.
To estimate the unemployment rate, the BLS conducts a survey of 60,000 households each month. The survey is called the Current Population Survey (CPS).
A household that agrees to take part in the CPS is interviewed, in person or over the phone, for four consecutive months. It then leaves the sample for eight months, then returns to the sample for four months, then leaves the sample for good.
The CPS ensures that 75 percent of the sample remains the same from month to month and 50 percent remains the same from year to year. That makes the estimates more reliable.
Households in the survey are not asked if they are unemployed. Nor do BLS interviewers determine anyone’s labor force status. Answers to CPS questions are simply recorded and run through a computer program that determines a respondent’s labor force status.
People with jobs are classified as employed. People without jobs who are available for work and looking for a job are classified as unemployed. People who are neither employed nor unemployed are classified as out of the labor force. The labor force is the number of people employed plus the number of people unemployed. That’s an important detail. A person without a job is only classified as unemployed if the person is available and looking for a job. A retired person, a stay-at-home mom and a full-time college student are not unemployed. They are out of the labor force.
The unemployment rate is simply the percentage of the labor force classified as unemployed.
Simple? Wait, there’s more.
No single statistic can capture all types of labor market difficulty. So, the BLS calculates six different unemployment rates, U-1 through U-6.
The unemployment rate just mentioned, the percentage of the labor force that is unemployed, is U-3. U-3 is currently 3.5 percent.
U-1 and U-2 are narrower measures of unemployment. U-1 is the percentage of the labor force that has been unemployed for 15 weeks or longer. It’s currently 1.2 percent. U-2 is the percentage of the labor force unemployed due to job loss or temporary jobs ending. U-2 is currently 1.7 percent.
U-4, U-5 and U-6 are broader measures of unemployment. The U-4 rate includes discouraged workers – people who want to work but have given up looking. U-4 is now 3.8 percent.
The U-5 rate includes discouraged workers and people marginally attached to the labor force. U-5 now stands at 4.4 percent. The U-6 rate includes the people in U-5 plus those employed part-time for economic reasons. U-6 is currently 7.0 percent.
The unemployment rate gets a lot of attention in the media. Now you know just how it’s calculated.