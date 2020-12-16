One of the things my Murphy Center colleagues and I are sometimes asked to do is to help determine the economic impact of a local industry, organization or initiative. It’s interesting work to try to track how dollars flow in and through these entities. And, what is even more important for assessing true economic impact is being able to track the dollars that flow out and into other, sometimes only very loosely related, industries.
As the money flows out, the same dollar that made an impact within the original industry now goes elsewhere to further its impact. This is what is known as a multiplier effect — a single dollar generated is multiplied to have an economic impact greater than its face value.
We often hear of multiplier effects when it comes to government expenditures. Analysts work to determine how much GDP may increase or decrease as a result of changes in fiscal policy.
For example SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps, have been estimated to have a multiplier effect of about 1.5. This means that $1 billion in government spending on SNAP benefits results in a $1.5 billion increase in GDP, as each dollar spent on groceries through SNAP is multiplied as wages for individuals working in food production, sales and transportation.
The CARES act, passed early in the pandemic to provide cash relief to each American household, is estimated to have a multiplier close to 1. Our GDP will regain almost exactly what was spent in stimulus.
The difference in multiplier depends primarily on a couple of things — the state of the current economy, and the current wealth of those to whom the money is going. Multipliers are larger in weaker economies and when money flows to individuals or families with less wealth. The reason for this is that for money to be multiplied, it must be spent. Folks who already have enough money are less likely to spend any extra money they receive. Instead, they are likely to save it.
This is why the CARES Act stimulus has a lower multiplier than SNAP benefits. SNAP benefits always go to low-income individuals. The CARES Act disbursed equal amounts to almost all Americans without any income requirement. So, a greater percentage of the cash transfers from CARES would be saved rather than spent, whereas SNAP dollars are almost always spent.
In fact, researchers kept an eye on bank accounts into which CARES payouts were direct deposited and found that those whose accounts had balances of $3000 or more prior to the stimulus deposit saved 100% of their deposit, while those with less than $500 prior to the stimulus spent almost half of their CARES deposit within 10 days of receiving it.
This is important to keep in mind as we think about the potential effects of a second COVID-19 stimulus package.
As an ending note, since we are in the midst of the holiday giving season, I should point out that the government’s dollars are not the only ones with potential to multiply. Research shows that when we give to individuals or organizations that are working to improve the welfare of the most vulnerable among us, our dollars have potential to be multiplied over 2.5 times, improving welfare for us all.