Recently, I read that no senior in Baltimore’s 13 public high schools, the country’s third highest per pupil funded school system, passed a math competency test. None. While this sounds extreme and so shocking as to question its accuracy, it is not uncommon. For this and other reasons, observers say that students will not be competitive in the future global economy. I wonder, too, if future public policy will not be good either. Add to the absence of math competency the abysmal literacy in economics, and I think we will be in trouble in the public policy arena. In fact, we may already be in trouble.
First, a couple of working definitions. What is economics? While I have taught introductory economics for many years, I will not give a definition one can memorize in anticipation of a test question. The fundamental character of economics is very simple — people respond to their circumstances. That’s it. That’s all.
Next, what is mathematics? I don’t know. What I do know is that it is really cool, and it helps people think critically. Being cool and being able to help people think are big deals. As such, mathematicians can’t hold it against me for not having a definition ready for a graded quiz. But math is far more than arithmetic, algebra or even the dreaded calculus.
By the time these words are published in the paper, the political campaign season will be well underway, and I bet global climate change is one of the major issues discussed at the national level. I anticipate that future public policy in this area will be debated by the candidates, with hopes of it being interesting. I anticipate that potential policy prescriptions will be disappointing.I have spent some time reading articles reporting on or summarizing the current research on global climate change. One of the common predictions found in this literature is that many, many people — hundreds of thousands, even millions — will die from rising sea levels while others will die from malnutrition as a warmer climate reduces the nutrition value of food.
I looked a bit more into each of these and found that it was assumed, in making these predictions, that people will not move away from rising waters and that the same food stock will be grown and produced over and over again.
Here is the problem. These predictions ignore economics. Let me oversimplify for the sake of an example: whenever the tide comes in, everyone moves their beach chair to higher ground. Beachgoers are responding to their circumstances. So, why would people not respond when faced with rising water from global climate change? This can only happen in the imagination of a policy maker who doesn’t know, believes in, or simply ignores basic economics. Probably, some individuals will find it more difficult/costly than others to move but move they will because their circumstances changed.
The point is that changes in circumstances change what people do. You cannot leave this out of policy development. Human beings are not static and stationary. Public policy, in many areas, fails to account for our dynamic nature. This failure to incorporate economics in public policy is not only a problem for our future, it is a problem of past and present policy as well. I bet that the growth of the Whole Foods chain, and their competitor Fresh Market, is based on a growing segment of consumers thinking about the nutritional value of the food they eat and a concern over the impact of agricultural processing. Consumers are responding to their circumstances.
Now to mathematics. A virus has to have someone to infect to continue to exist. In fact, the growth of COVID-19 is just a set of math equations (or function for the math purists) that include the concept ‘R0’ (pronounced R naught). R0 represents, on average, the number of healthy people an infected person infects. Public health officials and others are calculating R0 all the time.
R0 has a range. If it is greater than one, like three, one person will infect three healthy people. Then, each of the three healthy people now infected will infect three more, and the virus is off and growing according to the exponential function. Its growth is math, not science.
If R0 is 1, then the number of infected people will stay the same but who the infected people are will change over time.
Now, and here is the magic, if R0 is less than one, say one-half, then one infected person, on average, infects only a half a healthy person. Next, the half infects a fourth, and, eventually, the virus disappears as there is no one to infect as the fraction gets smaller and smaller according to mathematics.
So, if R0 is less than one, we don’t need to wait for a vaccine before normal can return to normal. We will need vaccines with efficient and fast development, and logistics processes for the long future but in the immediate, we need public policy that reduces R0 to less than one. By knowing math, it is theoretically possible for all of us to rid ourselves of COVID-19 in a few months if policy is correct and recognizes the power of knowing math.
Economic shutdowns do not reduce R0. When the Italian economy was shutdown, everyone went over to eat at mother’s house. This is simply their culture. The result was that R0 zoomed.Three simple things we all know reduce R0 — wearing masks in crowds, social distance and washing hands. If everyone did these things the virus would disappear because of math. Don’t close bars. Just monitor mask wearing and distance. Close bars and other venues that violate these things but don’t simply close everyone for the sake of closing everyone. The policy goal should be to reduce R0 in sensible ways.
So, if the math is so certain, why do we continue to have challenges. Mathematics did not fail us, government did. Government failure (at all levels) to enforce these simple things is obvious everywhere. When all is said and done and the history of COVID-19 is written, we will realize that we experienced a massive failure of government at all levels that has nothing to do with political parties. This failure has been going on for a very, very long time.
I once had an advisee at Mercer University tell me that he hated math and that he really wasn’t crazy about economics either. After all, he said, he just want to go to law school and then get into politics. Oh my! Go figure! I know that blind squirrels find nuts, but please save us. Using simple economics and mathematics may be a good start.