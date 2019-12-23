When the clock strikes midnight to usher in Jan. 1 — and an entirely new decade — we will not, I’m sorry to report, be getting jetpacks. Or flying cars.
2020 may have sounded futuristic for many of us in our youth, but it’s merely another incremental marker on time’s march forward. Yet it’s worth looking back across the decade that’s almost finished to see how Georgia has changed.
We’ve added about 1 million Georgians since 2010. That’s a smaller increase than the two previous decades, but still plenty to ensure our roads and classrooms remain crowded.
Georgia’s unemployment rate last month was a record-low 3.3% — less than a third of the 10.5% rate a decade earlier. The number of Georgians with jobs is about 700,000 higher than a decade ago.
What are some of those additional workers doing? When 2010 began, the Kia plant in West Point had rolled its first car off the assembly line about six weeks earlier. Since then, the plant has produced about 2.7 million vehicles.
About 1,600 Georgians work at a Caterpillar plant in Athens that hadn’t even been announced a decade ago. Ditto for about 1,000 more at the Takeda Pharmaceutical plant near Social Circle, which has managed to have three names in the interim (Shire before Takeda, and Baxter before Shire).
Fourteen Georgia-based companies made the Fortune 500 list in 2010, but the most recent list had 18. In 2010, the New York Stock Exchange was based in New York City; now it’s based in Atlanta. The mergers creating the companies now called WestRock and Veritiv hadn’t yet happened. Newell Rubbermaid hadn’t yet moved its headquarters from Georgia to New Jersey, and then back to Georgia.
All of which is to say, capitalism is dynamic.
Since Jan. 1, 2010, we have elected two new governors: Nathan Deal and then Brian Kemp. We’ve gone through two lieutenant governors. David Ralston became speaker of the House on the 11th day of the decade, and still holds the gavel.
Just two of Georgia’s statewide elected officials were in their current office when the 2010s began: Public Service Commissioners Chuck Eaton and Lauren McDonald. Just two others (Kemp and Labor Commissioner Mark Butler) were in elected office of any kind a decade ago.
Ten years ago, Republicans in Georgia were on their way to two-thirds “supermajorities” in both chambers of the General Assembly. Heading into next November’s election, Democrats think they have a real shot of taking back the state House for the first time in nearly two decades.
All of which is to say, “career politicians” notwithstanding, politics is dynamic as well.
On Jan. 1, 2010, the 15 Georgians elected to represent us in Washington (13 in the U.S. House, two in the Senate) had served a collective 145 years in Congress. We’ve added a seat in the House since then, and despite turnover in 10 of the 16 positions, the collective tenure has actually gone up, to 153.5 years. That’s chiefly because four Democrats — Sanford Bishop, Hank Johnson, John Lewis and David Scott — each served the entire decade; the other offices have lost a combined 31.5 years of tenure.
The Georgia delegation’s collective tenure would be even higher, but Jan. 1, 2020, will be Kelly Loeffler’s first day as a U.S. senator — and the first day since Feb. 22, 1999, that Johnny Isakson wasn’t a member of Congress.
For all those changes, though, some things have stayed regrettably the same:
• World Series won by the Atlanta Braves: still just one.
• Super Bowls won by the Atlanta Falcons: still zero (halftime leads, and even fourth-quarter leads, unfortunately don’t count).
• NBA Finals won by the Atlanta Hawks: still zero.
The only major professional title to come our way was courtesy of a new team, Atlanta United. Otherwise, we the sports fans in Georgia still have a familiar refrain: Wait ‘til next year.
Just not, let’s hope, the next decade.
Kyle Wingfield is president and CEO of the Georgia Public Policy Foundation: www.georgiapolicy.org.