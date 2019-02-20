Last week, I ran across a list published on Feb. 7 in USA Today of what they labeled the 50 worst cities to live in America. The article ranked cities using an index established by an organization called 24/7 Wall St., whose website tagline is “Insightful analysis and commentary for U.S. and global equity investors.”
The list includes four cities in Georgia: Union City (15th worst), College Park (26th), Albany (27th) and East Point (28th). Not surprisingly, none of these are in beautiful southeast Georgia. But, I thought it would be fun to see how we measure up to the cities on the list in terms of a few variables given in the article.
The 24/7 Wall St. index is composed using twenty-something variables, but the article in USA Today lists just four for each city — population, poverty rate, 2017 violent crimes per 100,000 people and median home value.
I found 2016 violent crimes data on CityRating.com and found data for each of the other variables from the U.S. Census Bureau. I gathered the numbers for Brunswick, Darien, and Kingsland.
Except for population, where one could argue whether neither larger nor smaller is clearly “better,” rankings reported below are such that numbers closer to 1 are worse — i.e. No. 1 is the worst city to live in.
If we sorted the 50 worst cities on population alone, Brunswick and Kingsland would fall right in the middle of the list of worst cities, between Asbury Park, N.J., (27th least populous and 46th worst overall) and Douglas, Ariz., (28th least populous, 41st worst). Darien’s population is far below that of any of the 50 worst cities.
Brunswick’s poverty rate is just below that of Belle Glade, Fla., which is 14th worst in terms of poverty and 36th in the race for worst overall. Darien falls just above Newburgh, N.Y., (32nd in poverty, 37th overall), and in terms of poverty, Kingsland outperforms (in a good way) all the cities on the list of 50.
Comparing crime rates to the 50 worst cities, all three local cities perform fairly well. Brunswick falls below Fort Valley, Ga., which ranks 38th by crime rate and 32nd overall.
The only one of the 50 cities with a crime rate lower than Kingsland is Douglas, Ariz., and Darien’s crime rate is 0.4 points below Douglas’.
Last, ranking lowest to highest by home value, Brunswick falls between Douglas, Ariz. (19th by home value, 41st overall) and Anniston, Ala. (20th by home value; 9th overall). Darien fares a little better, falling between Immokalee, Fla., (24th, 31st) and Albany, (25th, 27th).
Kingsland, with the highest home values of the three local cities, ranks between Monroe, La., (35th, 40th) and Arab, Ala. (36th, 35th).
We escaped the 50 worst list, but on the variables listed above, three of our county seats do not seem to do a lot better than the cities that made the list.
How should we feel about this? How should our friends in Union City, College Park, Albany, and East Point feel about making the list?
I think we should carefully consider the data and work on ways to improve in areas where we fall short, but ultimately, I would not worry too much about being labeled “worst” by an organization looking solely at numbers. Numbers matter. But there is so much more that makes a city and a lot of good reasons — history, family, community, etc. — to live in a city even if the numbers do not look great.