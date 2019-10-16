Natural wonders make Glynn a unique place. Glynn’s economy, too, if not unique, is certainly uncommon. Few small communities have a thriving port and a thriving tourism industry — not to mention a splendid little college like the College of Coastal Georgia.
But how does Glynn compare in other ways? For instance, how does Glynn compare demographically and economically to Georgia and the U.S.?
Glynn is quite similar to Georgia and the U.S. in several demographic characteristics.
One is the age distribution of the population. Glynn is often considered a retirement community — and it is — but not as much as one might think.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 20 percent of Glynn’s population is age 65 or older. That compares to 14 percent in Georgia and 16 percent in the U.S.
There’s a difference, to be sure, but it’s hardly overwhelming, particularly when compared with the other side of the age distribution. Twenty-two percent of Glynn’s population is age 17 or younger. That compares to 24 percent in Georgia and 22 percent in the U.S.
Educational attainment in Glynn is remarkably similar to that in Georgia and the U.S.
In Glynn, 88 percent of people age 25 or older are high school graduates or higher. In Georgia, the figure is 86 percent and in the U.S., it is 87 percent.
In Glynn, 29 percent of people age 25 or older have a bachelor’s degree or higher. In Georgia, the figure is 30 percent; in the U.S., 31 percent.
Several labor market characteristics are also quite similar for Glynn, Georgia and the U.S.
Glynn’s current unemployment rate is 3.4 percent. Georgia’s is 3.6 percent. The U.S. unemployment rate is 3.5 percent.
Labor force participation — the percentage of the population age 16 or older that is in the labor force — is similar in Glynn, Georgia and the U.S. Glynn’s labor force participation rate is 60 percent. Georgia’s is 62 percent, and the U.S. rate is 63 percent.
Of course, Glynn differs from Georgia and the U.S. in plenty of ways. The biggest differences are in industry structure and income levels.
We would expect Glynn’s industrial structure to differ from the state and the nation. Glynn is a tourist mecca.
Consequently, hospitality and tourism account for 18 percent of Glynn’s employment, but 9 percent of Georgia’s employment and 10 percent of the nation’s employment.
Compared to Georgia and the U.S., Glynn is light on manufacturing. Manufacturing accounts for 6 percent of employment in Glynn versus 11 percent in Georgia and 10 percent in the U.S.
Glynn is also just a tad light on transportation and warehousing, which is surprising considering the port. Transportation and warehousing account for 4 percent of employment in Glynn versus 6 percent in Georgia and 5 percent in the U.S.
As for incomes, the median household income in Glynn is $47,546. Median household income in Georgia is $52,977. In the U.S, it’s $63,179.
In Glynn, 52 percent of households have money incomes less than $50,000; 38 percent have incomes between $50,000 and $150,000; and 10 percent have incomes greater than $150,000.
In Georgia, 47 percent of households have money incomes less than $50,000; 43 percent have incomes between $50,000 and $150,000; and 10 percent have incomes greater than $150,000.
In the U.S., 40 percent of households have money incomes less than $50,000; 45 percent have incomes between $50,000 and $150,000; and 15 percent have incomes greater than $150,000.
Glynn is a wonderful place to live. Its economy is fascinating, too.