Some thoughts about our country as Christmas and the new year approach.

In his farewell address to the nation in 1796, America’s departing first president, George Washington, observed: “It is substantially true that virtue or morality is a necessary spring to popular government.” And what is the basis upon which we define morality? Washington answers, “reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.”

