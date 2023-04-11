With housing costs putting a strain on home seekers in Georgia and throughout the country, renting is an increasingly feasible option for individuals and families trying to navigate a market marked by high cost and high demand. Given this burden and the uncertainty that shrouds it, it is important for renters to understand exactly where their money goes, and why. The Georgia Public Policy Foundation has released a new study that analyzes how government regulations affect the cost of multifamily housing.

In total, federal, state and local regulation contributes 23.4% on average to the cost of multifamily housing. While regulation is not the sole driver of multifamily costs and housing in general, it is one area that policymakers can directly address.

