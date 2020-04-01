I was all geared up to geek out on electoral politics in this column during the 2020 elections — I still hope to do so very soon. But for now, the big public policy hot topic is how we find a way back to normal — or at least a new normal — in the face of a global pandemic.
Most of the legislation we see developed and passed in the policy-making process can be labeled what Charles Lindblom (1979) called incremental policy-making. The term “incrementalism” serves as a distinction between smaller less radical changes and larger more radical departures from existing policy.
We tend to see a bunch of small changes made in public policy and a small number of really big or radical changes. Policy makers are more likely to make policy that is informed by past experiences and corrects unintended consequences rather than introducing new untested policy initiatives.
Sometimes, however, something big happens, and we see radical policy changes. I should note that when I use the term ‘radical’ it is not done so with any kind of connotation, but rather to indicate a major change or shift. An excellent example of such a shift is the New Deal that was developed in response to the Great Depression. The New Deal was essentially formed through two major waves of legislative action in a time when the economy was emaciated, unemployment was extraordinarily high at around 25%, and wages and profits were in the tank. These factors gave Franklin D. Roosevelt tremendous political capital to push policies that represented a radical departure from the norm.
But, it takes more than political capital to get things done in Washington. In fact, American Political Scientist John W. Kingdon (1984), thought it took three things to make this kind of change:
1. Problems — attention lurches toward a specific problem.
2. Policies — a solution to that problem is available.
3. Politics — policymakers have the opportunity to make it happen.
When a confluence of these three factors emerges, a policy-window is opened and policy change can occur. This is called Kingdon’s policy stream model.
I envision the policy streams, however, like the Ghostbusters’ converging beams when they work together to create a super-powered energy ray with their proton packs. Can you see it? Each of their streams are powerful and necessary on their own, but the greatest foes (problems) must be tackled by the streams working together.
We are presently facing what is quickly becoming a great foe — the economic and societal impacts of COVID-19. I am not suggesting that we are on par with the Great Depression — not yet at least. Unemployment rates are still relatively low (though it seems almost certain that number will be higher when March numbers are released), the stock market is erratic but certainly not on life support, and many businesses that can pivot in an age of social distancing are. But, if the $2 trillion relief bill that was signed on March 28 is any indicator, the policy window is wide open right now. If sheltering in place, social distancing and infection rate increases continue in the U.S. for several more months into 2020, the currently wobbly economy may reach a tipping point that creates the conditions for dramatic policy change. Let’s hope we can all stay put to the best of our abilities, wash our hands like crazy, and just let that policy window close.