Around this world, humans increasingly congregate and live in our major urban centers and suburbs. One of the many positive aspects of this lengthy economic growth period of the past decade has been the recovery of the real estate market and housing prices. The financial markets collapse of 2008 left millions of Americans underwater with their mortgages and greatly de-valued homes prices. But with many regions of the nation including metro Atlanta experiencing double digit price increases each year, an increasingly broader segment of the population is getting priced out of both home ownership and rentals.
Though Atlanta was home to the first public housing project in America, Techwood Homes, dedicated by then President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1935, that model of warehousing the poor in high and mid-rise inner-city communities is on the wane. And yet 85 years after the construction of Techwood Homes (demolished prior to the Centennial Olympic Games in 1996), we still struggle as a nation to both define ‘affordable housing’ as well as to determine who might be entitled to it.
Atlanta’s Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, has set an ambitious goal of $1 billion in new affordable housing stock during her time in office. The current ‘average’ apartment rent within city limits is $1,800 per month. Starter homes in the city have a typical price point of $250,000.
But home builders, real estate developers and property owners also cannot be expected to endlessly supply housing, apartments or even S.R.O. hotel rooms for less than their costs of maintenance or bringing product to market. For example, expecting that Atlanta’s trendy and popular Beltline could provide a wealth of affordable housing options for longtime area residents was a fantasy at best. Residents new to Georgia’s capital city and longtime Atlantans are flocking to be Beltline adjacent, owning and renting, at prices which at best can be described as surpassing longtime market high prices in Buckhead.
Atlanta can make it more difficult and expensive for developers to acquire and build along the Beltline, but it’s also those new developments and the later property taxes which they’ll generate, which provide the bulk of funding for the construction of the Beltline itself.
Here are some options, all heavily reliant on the private sector, which are affordable and which are already working elsewhere.
Habitat for Humanity — Founded in Americus, Georgia in 1976, Habitat for Humanity is now global in scope and has helped more than $13.2-million people achieve the stability and self-reliance of home ownership. Habitat owners are required to be employed, to pay an affordable mortgage, graduate from a home ownership course and to contribute ‘sweat equity’ including participation in the construction of their home, typically built principally with donated materials and labor.
Tiny Houses — Most city building codes do not allow the construction or even permanent siting of Tiny Houses (250-900 square feet), other than for use as a guest cottage or out-building. A handful of Georgia cities including Clarkston, East Point, and Fayetteville have adjusted their building codes and have Tiny Home communities currently under construction.
Shipping Container Homes — Atlanta, being a rail hub, is home to hundreds if not thousands of now obsolete or no longer in use shipping containers, which ride rail cars or on the trailer behind an 18-wheeler. Old containers can be purchased online and brought to a home-site for less than $2,000-3,000. They are hardy, weather resistant and rather simple to assemble together or stack into a variety of affordable housing options.
Co-Housing — Another option gaining favor among Millenials, particularly in older, industrial neighborhoods of major urban centers is co-housing. For rents of less than $1000 per month (typically including all utilities), tenants rent a room, with shared access to bath, kitchen and social spaces. More like a college dormitory, or a roommate plan with amenities, co-housing reduces the construction of the more expensive parts of real estate construction (plumbing, heavy appliances) and splits those costs among multiple renters.
Finding a more permanent solution, as Mayor Bottoms referenced, will likely require a broader, more bottom up response including a wide array of stakeholders, including business, real estate owners/developers, non-profits and NGOs as well as churches and community based enterprises. As the more desired housing models shift, we will need to be flexible and willing to build, renovate and re-build, while also requiring the housed (owners and tenants) to become a part of their own solution. We can hardly afford not to.