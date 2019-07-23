One hears much about the plight of rural America these days. So how are our rural neighbors — Brantley, McIntosh and Wayne counties — doing?
First, some demographics.
Glynn’s current population is 85,219. We’re a small community.
Brantley, McIntosh and Wayne are tiny by comparison. Wayne’s population is 29,808, Brantley’s is 18,897 and McIntosh’s is 14,340.
And while Glynn’s population has grown by 7 percent since 2010, Brantley’s has grown by 2.6 percent, McIntosh’s has grown by less than a hair and Wayne’s has shrunk by 1 percent.
As for current labor market conditions, unemployment rates for our rural neighbors are at historic lows. Brantley’s current unemployment rate is 4 percent; McIntosh’s is 3.6 percent and Wayne’s is 3.9 percent.
That compares to Glynn’s 3.2 percent, Georgia’s 3.8 percent and the nation’s 3.6 percent.
But there are other statistics — statistics on educational attainment, for instance.
In Glynn, 11.9 percent of people age 25 or older do not have a high school diploma. That compares to 13.7 percent in Georgia and 12.7 percent in the U.S.
In McIntosh, 17.2 percent of people age 25 or older do not have a high school diploma. In Brantley, the figure is 18.3 percent. In Wayne, 18.7 percent.
In Glynn, 29 percent of people age 25 or older have a bachelor’s degree or higher. For Georgia and the U.S., the figures are 29.9 percent and 30.9 percent.
In McIntosh, 14 percent of people age 25 or older have a bachelor’s degree or higher. In Wayne, the figure is 12.7 percent, and in Brantley, 7.8 percent.
Then there are the statistics on disabilities.
In the U.S., 8.7 percent of people under age 65 have a disability of some sort. In Georgia, 8.8 percent of people under age 65 have a disability. In Glynn, the figure is 12.4 percent.
In Wayne, 13.1 percent of people under age 65 have a disability. In Brantley and McIntosh, the figures are 20.3 and 20.7 percent.
Low rates of educational attainment and high rates of disability depress labor force participation.
The labor force participation rate is the percentage of people age 16 or older who are either working or not working but looking for work.
The labor force participation rate in the U.S. is 63 percent. In Georgia, it’s 62.4 percent. In Glynn, 60.3 percent.
By contrast, labor force participation rates in McIntosh, Wayne and Brantley are 52.9 percent, 49.4 percent and 48.5 percent.
Naturally, low rates of educational attainment, high rates of disability and low labor force participation depress incomes and increase poverty rates.
Personal income per capita is the total amount of money received from all sources by people in an area divided by the population of the area.
In the U.S., personal income per capita is $50,392. In Georgia, personal income per capita is $43,270. In Glynn, it’s $42,673.
In Wayne, personal income per capita is $30,427. In McIntosh, it’s $28,534. In Brantley, the figure is $26,861.
What about poverty rates? The U.S. poverty rate is 12.3 percent. Georgia’s poverty rate is 14.9 percent. Glynn’s is 17.0 percent.
In Brantley, McIntosh and Wayne, poverty rates are 19 percent, 19.5 percent and 20.2 percent, respectively.
In short, the standard statistics paint a dim picture of the economic state of our rural neighbors.
But there’s a lot that those standard statistics miss about Brantley, McIntosh and Wayne. There’s a lot, in my view, that the current thinking on the plight of rural America misses, as well.
Brantley, McIntosh and Wayne have more going for them than the standard statistics suggest. I’ll discuss that in my next column.