President Biden caused a stir last month when he announced that his administration would cancel up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Americans making less than $125,000. My social media feeds went nuts with folks on one side of the issue celebrating the policy as a leap toward economic equity, and folks on the other side lamenting the policy as unfair to those who had already paid their higher education bills.

It’s often the case that the truth lies somewhere between the extremes, but in this case, I think the truth may actually be that both sides are right. This loan forgiveness policy will benefit a lot of low-income families who could really use the lift, and it’s not fair.

Drowning victim was prominent defense attorney

The man who drowned Sunday afternoon in the swift currents off Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island was a prominent defense attorney who had offices locally and in Atlanta, and was a frequent commentator on national radio and television.