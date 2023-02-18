Finally, Georgia legislators are doing something to return law and order to the Peach State. The Senate is anyway. Time will tell whether the House follows suit.
It is difficult to maintain law and order when paroling felons years before completing their prison sentences, plea bargaining violent acts down to something akin to a litter violation or allowing repeat offenders to pursue a lifelong career in crime.
The Senate is following the lead of Gov. Brian Kemp, who vowed tough-on-crime policies when running for a second term of office. Legislators in the upper chamber put gangs in the state’s crosshairs by passing a measure guaranteeing longer prison sentences for anyone found guilty of recruiting minors into a gang. The bill requires five years to be added to the prison terms of individuals convicted of a gang crime and 10 years to the sentences of persons recruiting minors into a gang.
Will it stop these hoodlums from preying on the young or on society in general? Not likely. But it will keep them off the streets longer. Who knows, more years may be added to their prison terms down the road.
A bill passing in the Senate Thursday takes aim at domestic violence and crimes against disabled citizens and the elderly. It also would require Superior Court judges to set bail for individuals facing gang charges.
Under Senate Bill 12, a felon caught with a gun after being convicted of certain domestic violence crimes would face harsher penalties. Lengthier prison terms would await those found guilty of abusing disabled adults and senior citizens.
More must be done to discourage criminal activity, but these bills are a good start. They will be, that is, if the House of Representatives supports the concept of taking a bigger stick to crime in Georgia’s 159 counties. Any debate of these measures will hopefully lead to more being done, not less.
We urge the three Republican House members who represent portions of Glynn County — Reps. Buddy DeLoach of Townsend, Rick Townsend of St. Simons Island and Steven Sainz of St. Marys — to support this toughened stand against crime.