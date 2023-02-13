The debate over Georgia’s “certificate of need” laws has raged since the 1980s. Could this be the year lawmakers finally resolve it?

This past week, a Senate committee heard the year’s first bill to reform CON, a system that empowers bureaucrats and incumbent providers to approve — or block — new healthcare facilities. Proponents again cited the need for more competition to lower costs, increase quality and allow communities to determine their healthcare needs. Opponents, as usual, claimed facilities will close and people will lose access to care if, like every other industry in modern America, hospitals are allowed to face even a little competition.

