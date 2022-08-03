I, like you, reader, am interested in the news. I enjoy current events, social and economic trends, politics, scientific findings and international relations. I keep up with these things primarily through digital news sources and radio, and while I understand the need to be an informed consumer of information, I generally trust the five or 10 sources that I regularly use. It turns out, we are in the minority in this regard. This may be surprising to you because you are here, engaging with your local news source to better connect with the events of the day, but trust and interest in the news is waning in the U.S.
According to a global, 10-year study conducted by the Reuters Institute, the U.S. ranks lowest internationally in news trust at just 26%. Not only do Americans not trust the news, but they are actively avoiding the news. Reasons for this news avoidance include too much politics in the news (43% of respondents), too much volume of news itself (29%), a lack of trust in the news (29%), a desire to avoid the interpersonal conflicts the news instigates (17%), a lack of relevance for news consumers (16%), and a feeling that the news has a negative effect on one’s mood (36%).
On a recent broadcast of the NPR show “On Point,” one listener commented on the last reason — negative impacts on one’s mood. The listener explained that the news offers very little hope, and that this can impact a person’s overall mental health and make them feel despondent. As a remedy, this listener has chosen the opposite of news avoidance; he now does his own research to find the people who are doing something to bring hope to the stories he hears or reads in the news. This really resonated with me.
I am in a somewhat privileged position as a college professor in that engagement in my community is baked into my job. I have an opportunity to connect with a lot of different, interesting people who are doing exciting things in the Golden Isles. It may be, however, that these stories are not so accessible to everyone. I would like to spend some time in this column over the next few months sharing some of the local stories that are giving me hope.
I’ll start with a new colleague of mine at College of Coastal Georgia — Ande Noktes, executive director of the Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship. Ande started the Lucas Center from scratch just six months ago and since then has developed a remarkable program that seeks to address the needs of our community, our college students and K-12 students. Even as a transplant to the Golden Isles, it did not take Ande long to recognize that there are gaps in economic empowerment in our community.
Entrepreneurship can be a vehicle for closing such gaps and this is built into her community-facing events.
In mid-June, she kicked off a suite of planned workshops and events with an Accelerator Bootcamp. The aim of the one-day boot camp was to bring hopeful entrepreneurs who had a business idea and leave with (at least) a one-page startup plan. This was done through workshop-style training, mentorship and post-workshop coaching. Mentors from the Golden Isles offered their time and expertise to help bring ideas to fruition and the results were amazing. Of 19 attendees, 73% were women, 67% were people of color, one was a student and one a Coastal Georgia faculty member.
As of today, these individuals started five new businesses — four LLCs were formed, and a nonprofit organization was established. That is an incredible one-day impact. It makes me excited and hopeful.
When we look at the news surrounding the economic situation in Glynn county, it can look bleak; but I am hopeful that as this burgeoning center grows, we will continue to see economic empowerment and community development on a scale that so many of us have been waiting to see for a long time.
If you are interested in being a part of these activities yourself — as a mentor, business-partner, or an entrepreneur — you can reach out to Ande Noktes, executive director of the Lucas Center, at anoktes@ccga.edu or 912-279-5919.
Dr. Heather Farley is Chair of the Department of Criminal Justice, Public Policy & Management and a professor of Public Management in the School of Business and Public Management at College of Coastal Georgia. She is an associate of the College’s Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies.