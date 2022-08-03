I, like you, reader, am interested in the news. I enjoy current events, social and economic trends, politics, scientific findings and international relations. I keep up with these things primarily through digital news sources and radio, and while I understand the need to be an informed consumer of information, I generally trust the five or 10 sources that I regularly use. It turns out, we are in the minority in this regard. This may be surprising to you because you are here, engaging with your local news source to better connect with the events of the day, but trust and interest in the news is waning in the U.S.

According to a global, 10-year study conducted by the Reuters Institute, the U.S. ranks lowest internationally in news trust at just 26%. Not only do Americans not trust the news, but they are actively avoiding the news. Reasons for this news avoidance include too much politics in the news (43% of respondents), too much volume of news itself (29%), a lack of trust in the news (29%), a desire to avoid the interpersonal conflicts the news instigates (17%), a lack of relevance for news consumers (16%), and a feeling that the news has a negative effect on one’s mood (36%).

