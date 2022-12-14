One of the givens in occupying this space weekly is that when I talk about politics, which I do on occasion, anything I opine will be construed negatively by one side or the other. It is difficult for some to comprehend that I might be in the middle of the political road, unlike many (or most) columnists and commentators who see the world only through a liberal or conservative prism — and are as predictable as morning dew.

The best example I can offer is something I wrote several years ago that got me these two reader responses in the same week. One said I was an Obama bedwetting liberal and the other accused me of being a racist redneck. One comment. Two opposite reactions.

