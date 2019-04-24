I am about to violate an unwritten pledge that I took when I was awarded my Ph.D. I am going to tell you what I do in class. No more secrecy — all will be revealed.
Up until now, even bribes by Hollywood stars and their children could not get me to tell. However, because I am doing this I need, and expect, your help.
This semester I am teaching MGMT 4100 — Entrepreneurship. We meet on Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30 to 1:45. Enrollment started with 30 students but has dwindled to 28.
Most are seniors with a few juniors. Many of them remaining have told me this is the hardest class they have taken during their time with us. I have messed with their minds.
No tests. No books. Few lectures. And 50 percent of their final grade is determined on the last day of class by a bunch of strangers — not me, the instructor of record. See, I am teaching entrepreneurship by treating students like entrepreneurs. This is how I am doing it.
For the first few class meetings I simply talked about the meaning of entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurship is about solving problems that other people have.
Entrepreneurs are one of the most thoughtful human elements in the market place. Successful entrepreneurs do not do what they themselves want to do. This is a sure route to financial failure. Successful entrepreneurs do what other people want by offering solutions that solve their problems. See, the focus of an entrepreneur is on you and your problems and not themselves — pretty unselfish I’d say. Saint Maximillian Kolbe, the proposed patron saint of entrepreneurs and start-ups, would be proud.
So, a major goal of the course is to have students think about the problems of other people. Students were expected to have canvased other people to identify a problem and then identify a solution for the problem of these other people. Students self-selected teams of three and then went looking for a problem to solve.
The next component of the class had 15 entrepreneurs come to be interviewed by the students. The idea here is that one learns something about entrepreneurship by talking and listening to other entrepreneurs.
In addition, students attended 1 Million Cups events at Tipsy McSway’s during the semester. There they heard the stories of actual entrepreneurs trying to be entrepreneurial.
All entrepreneurs have personal stories to tell as to why they ended up doing what they are doing. The stories are essentially why entrepreneurs became entrepreneurs. The idea here is if I hear your story then it might be easier for me to discover my own story and start down the entrepreneurial path. Other speakers included a nationally recognized presentation expert, an attorney and a couple of angel funders so students could get an idea of what investors are looking for when entrepreneurs pitch.
The next part of the class is the one that created the most anxiety. Entrepreneurs are judged every day by strangers — customers. Strangers determine if you continue on your specific entrepreneurial path. Did you solve their problems? Do they see the solution you offer as a solution for them?
This is where I need your help and my student entrepreneurs need your support. At 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ritz Theater, student teams will present their problem/solution/business plan to a panel of judges/strangers. Presentations cannot exceed six minutes. This evaluation by a panel of strangers/judges determines 50 percent of each student’s grade. This reflects the pressure that entrepreneurs feel every day. Can you make strangers happy?
So, come listen. Cheer them on. They jumped off the cliff by staying in the class. No books. No tests. Interview and listen to entrepreneurs. Be judged by strangers. This is not for the faint of heart, but it is what makes the market system a very human place. Come dream. What can you do for strangers? Do you have a story too?
With all the parental selfishness reflected in the current college admission scandal, our students are concluding their stay with us by learning about, and then valuing, the problems and needs of others, not themselves.
It is not the beauty and peace of our Golden Isles that is doing this. It is the power of our wonderful market system and our entrepreneurs.